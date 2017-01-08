Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update January 9, 2017

'We have made mistakes,' South Africa president tells party

By | Associated Press
  • 885ed950-
    Image 1 of 3

    South African president Jacob Zuma attends the ruling African National Congress (ANC) 105th anniversary celebrations in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. Zuma tried to rally the party after a year in which the ANC saw its worst election showing since taking power a generation ago. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia) (The Associated Press)

  • 885ed950-
    Image 2 of 3

    Supporters of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party arrive by bus for 105th anniversary celebrations in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. President Jacob Zuma tried to rally the party after a year in which the ANC saw its worst election showing since taking power a generation ago. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia) (The Associated Press)

  • e00089bc-
    Image 3 of 3

    Members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party military wing attend the 105th anniversary celebrations in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. President Jacob Zuma tried to rally the party after a year in which the ANC saw its worst election showing since taking power a generation ago. (AP Photo/Yeshiel Panchia) (The Associated Press)

SOWETO, South Africa – South Africa's scandal-ridden president says the ruling party has made "mistakes" and is determined to root out the corruption that is destroying the country's democracy.

President Jacob Zuma on Sunday tried to rally the African National Congress at its 105th anniversary celebration after a year in which the party saw its worst election showing since taking power a generation ago.

Many blame the 74-year-old Zuma, who in November escaped a move by senior party members to oust him as president.

Zuma faces the reinstatement of corruption charges linked to an arms deal and has been accused of allowing a wealthy family to influence state decisions, among other scandals.

South Africa's next presidential elections are in 2019. An ANC conference in December will determine who will succeed Zuma as party leader.