Trump facing 1st test in Africa amid bloody battles ‘over electric vehicle battery minerals’ 

JOHANNESBURG- Fighting reportedly over minerals needed for electric cars and mobile phones has become the Trump administration’s first real foreign affairs test in Africa.

Bodies lie rotting in the streets, and hospitals have been overwhelmed with casualties in Goma, a city of 2 million people in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). M23 rebels, backed, the United Nations and other sources say, by neighboring Rwanda, are said to have taken over the city.

"The M23 appears to have taken control of a significant portion of the city following intense fighting with the Congolese army," The United Nation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated Wednesday, adding, "Reports have emerged of looting of shops, offices, and warehouses belonging to humanitarian organizations, while heavy gunfire and explosions have been heard in various parts of the city."

OCHA added "Local sources believe the civilian casualties are significant, although [an] assessment is yet to be conducted." Thirteen South African peacekeeping troops have been killed over the past week.

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho., recently stated in part that, "The M23 must immediately stop their advance on Goma, and all parties must cease hostilities, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and honor their commitments."

In the DRC’s capital, 10 foreign embassies, including the U.S. mission, have been attacked. Some, including the French Embassy, have been set on fire.

"The M23 or March 23 Movement is a Tutsi-led and eastern-DRC based insurgent movement born around 2012", Frans Cronje, adviser at the U.S. Yorktown Foundation for Freedom, told Fox News Digital. He added "The ensuing conflict has been sustained for more than 3 decades, in large part as a consequence of the extraordinary mineral wealth of the DRC."

Cronje, who also advises corporations and government departments on economic and political trajectory, continued. "According to a United Nations report, M23 has raised significant sums from 'taxing' minerals mined in areas under its control - a practice common to armed groups operating in the DRC."

This is borne out by a 160-page report commissioned by the U.N. Security Council from their "Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo", and presented to the council late last year.

The report states M23 and Rwanda Defence Force operatives in the DRC captured "the Rubaya mining sites – one of the world’s largest sources of coltan – a mineral used in EV batteries - on 30 April 2024."

The U.N. report says the M23 joined up with another rebel group, the AFC (the Congo River Alliance), "and levied taxes and in-kind payments on the sale and transport of minerals. The tax on a kilogram of coltan and manganese was $7, while the tax on tin (cassiterite) was $4 per kilogram. AFC/M23 thus collected at least $800,000 monthly from the taxation of coltan production and trade in Rubaya."

Cronje pointed out this week that there are other precious metals M23 has its eyes on too. "The DRC accounts for between 70-80% of the world’s Cobalt production. Cobalt’s importance is such that the U.S. Department of Energy has listed it as one of seven minerals essential to U.S. economic competitiveness, while the Department of Defense identified cobalt as having ‘critical’ applications. Alongside that, the DRC is the third-largest producer of copper in the world, accounting for about 11% of global production."

President Donald Trump spoke about the fighting on Thursday. "It is a very serious problem. I agree, but I don't think it's appropriate right now to talk about it," when asked about it during a briefing on the deadly airline crash in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon.

However, the State Department is speaking on the issue, calling for a ceasefire. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Rwandan President Paul Kagame, "the United States is deeply troubled by [the] escalation of the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, particularly the fall of Goma to the Rwandan backed M23 armed group," spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated, adding "the secretary urged an immediate ceasefire in the region and for all parties to respect sovereign territorial integrity," adding that the overriding goal of the United States is a durable peace that addresses security concerns and lays the foundation for a thriving regional economy."

Kagame responded on X, posting that his conversation with Rubio was "productive." He said it covered "the need to ensure a ceasefire in (the) Eastern DRC, and address the root causes of the conflict once and for all."

Kagame added, "I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to create the prosperity and security that the people of our region deserve."

"The M23 conflict is indeed about minerals, but more so Rwandan ambition to control and administer much of Congo's North Kivu", Bill Roggio, editor of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal, told Fox News Digital. "Rwanda would like to control not only the minerals, but also the entire trade in the region, and flex its muscles as a new regional powerhouse in central and East Africa. Rwanda also claims it is about border security, but really it’s more about its own geopolitical ambitions in the region."



Roggio continued, saying that it "is somewhat related to the Biden administration's inability to bring both Congo and Rwanda to the table and negotiate real settlements, either through the Luanda Process or the earlier Nairobi Process." He added "especially it is a failure to put enough pressure on Rwanda to pull back its support for M23, as the Obama administration had accomplished in 2012 when M23 previously captured Goma, but were forced to withdraw after the U.S. pressured Rwanda."

For the new administration, there is a chance here to make positive steps towards a positive legacy in Africa. Michael Rubin told Fox News Digital, "For Trump and Rubio, they have the opportunity to do something different that could fix the problem permanently."

Rubin is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and in 2024 embedded for several weeks with the M23 rebels.

Rubin continued, "What we’ve had for too long is that old definition of insanity: doing the same thing repeatedly, but expecting different results. There’s been two Congo wars, and if we try to apply the same band-aid to a sucking chest wound this time, there will be a third."

The blame should rest not on Rwanda, Rubin believes, but on the DRC. "The narrative that the DRC is the victim and Rwanda and Uganda aggressors is tired. The problem is Kinshasa. If Tshisekedi (Felix Tshisekedi, DRC President) can stop armed groups in the south, he can do so in the east as well. He turned to ethnic incitement to distract from incompetent government; that never ends well."

Rubin added that "the arguments about Rwanda looting the region are not valid. Businessmen in North Kivu, are blunt: Rwanda and Uganda charge less in customs duties than Kinshasa extracts in taxes. Kinshasa cries wolf because Kigali outcompetes them. If Kinshasa wanted businessmen to turn to them, try lowering taxes and building plants to turn raw materials into something with higher sale value."

China and Russia stand on the sidelines, waiting to choose who they dance with to get the DRC’s minerals. China has spoken out against the M23. It threatens their mining interests in the country. Additionally, soldiers from Russia’s Africa Corps, the former Wagner Group's private army of mercenaries, have been seen in Goma, propping up the DRC’s soldiers against the M23.

Cronje told Fox News Digital Russia and China are poised to potentially support the winner, saying "the geostrategic importance of the region is such that all global powers have an interest in influencing the balance of power in eastern DRC either directly or indirectly."