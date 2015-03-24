Rwanda court sentences Kagame presidential guard to life in prison

A military court in Rwanda has sentenced several former members of President Paul Kagame's presidential guard to prison.

Among those sentenced late Friday was Joel Mutabazi, who had been seeking asylum in Uganda when he was mysteriously taken from a United Nations safe house and sent back to Rwanda.

The court heard a case against Mutabazi and 15 others for plotting against the government and conspiracy to harm the president.

Mutabazi was found guilty on eight charges, including terrorism, treason and conspiracy to commit murder.

Another suspect was also given life in prison. Others were given sentences of between 10 and 25 years in prison.

The panel of military judges said they believed the accused were involved in activities aimed at compromising the security of the country.