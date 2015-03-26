Prince Charles visits Canada base where he trained

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, began their first full day of their Canadian tour on Monday with a visit to a New Brunswick military base where he trained in 1975.

Charles drew laughter when he said he has fond memories training as a young naval helicopter pilot "in the middle of nowhere."

The royal couple arrived Sunday evening in New Brunswick to kick off a four-day visit to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Governor General David Johnston, the Queen's representative in Canada, welcomed Charles "home" in an official welcoming ceremony on Monday. Charles played a pickup game of street hockey in Saint John, New Brunswick and even scored. His son William failed to score a goal when he played a game in Canada last summer.

Canadians were thrilled when Prince William and his wife, Kate, traveled across the country last summer on their first official trip as a married couple. The reception for Charles' 16th visit has been far more muted.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Toronto on Monday evening where they will be treated to a Victoria Day fireworks display. Victoria Day is a national public holiday in Canada in honor of Queen Victoria's birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II is Canada's titular head of state. Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

On Tuesday, Charles will visit a youth street mission before departing Tuesday evening to Regina, Saskatchewan where he'll meet with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He'll also be treated to a concert by the Regina Symphony Orchestra before the tour concludes.