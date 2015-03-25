Police: Bomb blast kills at least 5, wounds 6 in India

Police say a bomb blast in India's northeast has killed at least five people and wounded another six.

Officer Bani Brata Basu says the explosion occurred Thursday near Jalpaiguri town, nearly 700 kilometers (440 miles) north of Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

Police are investigating whether the blast was carried out by any rebel group fighting for independence or wide autonomy in the region.

The Press Trust of India news agency quotes Officer Shashikant Pujari as saying the bomb was rigged to a bicycle. Details were not immediately available.

Separatists accuse the Indian government of exploiting the natural resources of the northeastern region while doing little for the indigenous people, most of whom are ethnically closer to the people of Myanmar and China than to other Indians.