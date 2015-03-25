Japanese get rare look at tradition as new US envoy Caroline Kennedy visits Imperial Palace

Newly arrived U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy has presented her credentials to Japan's emperor, traveling by horse-drawn carriage into the Imperial Palace in downtown Tokyo.

Hundreds of onlookers snapped pictures and waved Tuesday as Kennedy, 55-year-old daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, waved back from inside the carriage.

National broadcaster NHK showed Kennedy's arrival at the Imperial Palace live, following the entourage from the air once it entered the palace gates.

It is customary for a newly arrived ambassador to meet with Emperor Akihito to present credentials.

The procession was accompanied by palace officials in ceremonial costumes, led by a horseman astride a white horse.