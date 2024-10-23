Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israel takes out another Hezbollah leader, as projectiles intercepted near US secretary of state's hotel

Hashem Safieddine was expected to succeed Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah's leader

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Israeli ambassador to the UN says alleged US documents leak of Israel plans 'very concerning,' 'scary' Video

Israeli ambassador to the UN says alleged US documents leak of Israel plans 'very concerning,' 'scary'

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses the FBI probing an alleged leak of U.S. documents related to Israel's planned attack against Iran on 'Your World.'

The Israeli military says it eliminated a Hezbollah commander who was widely expected to take control of the terrorist organization.

Israel said it killed Hashem Safieddine, a powerful cleric who was expected to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, in an airstrike earlier this month. The strike killed some 25 other senior Hezbollah members, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The news comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken finishes up a visit to Israel this week. Blinken spent Tuesday meeting with Israeli officials, and multiple projectiles were intercepted over the hotel he was staying at.

Blinken encouraged Israeli officials to "capitalize" on the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to push for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of the remaining hostages.

HEZBOLLAH HIDING MORE THAN $500M IN GOLD, CASH UNDER HOSPITAL IN LEBANON, IDF SAYS

Anthony Blinken Iran Missiles

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with officials in Israel throughout this week. (Getty Images )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office called his meeting with Blinken, which lasted more than two hours, "friendly and productive."

Blinken will depart Israel later Wednesday for Saudi Arabia, where he will continue negotiations.

HEZBOLLAH GENERATES FUNDS FOR ACTIVITIES UNDER THE GUISE OF A NON-PROFIT: ISRAELI OFFICIALS

Israeli forces have continued to rain down airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, again striking the neighborhood where Safieddine was killed on Tuesday.

Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Hezbollah has also kept up its barrage of rockets into northern Israel. The terrorist group also claimed credit for a drone attack that damaged Netanyahu's home.

The strikes come as speculation grows over how Israel will retaliate for Tehran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted Tehran’s neighbors would not allow their territory to be used for such an assault and that it would strike back just as hard.

Netanyahu at press conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime is weighing how to respond to Iran's Oct. 1 wave of missiles. (OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All the neighbors assured us that they will not allow their lands and air to be used against Iran," Araghchi said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. "This is an expectation from all friendly and neighboring countries, and we consider this a sign of friendship."

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.