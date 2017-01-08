Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 9, 2017

Greek police find weapons at capture extremist's hideout

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011, suspected terrorist Pola Roupa and alleged member of the Revolutionary Struggle group, wears handcuffs as she arrives for a trial at the maximum security Korydallos prison, western Athens. Greek police on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 recaptured the convicted far-left militant wanted for more than four years after she absconded during her trial on domestic terrorism charges. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) (The Associated Press)

    Policemen secure the area outside a court as police vehicles in convoy carrying Pola Roupa, a far-left militant, enter the building, in Athens, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Greek police on Thursday recaptured a convicted far-left militant wanted for more than four years after she absconded during her trial on domestic terrorism charges. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis ) (The Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece – Greek police say they have found a cache of weapons at the hideout of captured left-wing extremist Pola Roupa.

Police said Sunday they uncovered two assault rifles, two pistols and four grenades as well as bullets.

The 48-year-old Roupa had been on the run since 2012 and was arrested Thursday in Athens. Twenty-five-year-old Constantina Athanassopoulkou was detained for helping shelter Roupa.

The two women, along with Roupa's partner Nikos Maziotis, started a hunger and thirst strike Friday alleging authorities were holding Maziotis' and Roupa's 6-year-old son "hostage."

The two arrested women were hospitalized Sunday. Custody of the boy was given to Roupa's mother later Sunday.

Roupa and Maziotis previously were convicted of participating in terrorist actions, including firing a rocket at the U.S. Embassy in Athens in 2007.