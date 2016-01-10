Arab League to discuss 'Iranian meddling' in the Middle East

A senior Arab official has called on Arab states to take a "clear stance" against Iran's alleged meddling in Arab affairs.

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, speaking Sunday at an emergency Arab League session, accused the Islamic Republic of intentionally failing to protect Saudi diplomatic posts.

The session was requested by Saudi Arabia to discuss the attacks, which were a response to the kingdom's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric earlier this month. The crisis has seen Saudi Arabia and several Arab states cut or reduce diplomatic ties with Iran.

Al Nahyan, who heads the Arab ambassadors' council, said the attack "took place under the nose and within the earshot of security forces."