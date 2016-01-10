Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

RELIGION
Published
Last Update January 10, 2016

Arab League to discuss 'Iranian meddling' in the Middle East

By | Associated Press

CAIRO – A senior Arab official has called on Arab states to take a "clear stance" against Iran's alleged meddling in Arab affairs.

Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, speaking Sunday at an emergency Arab League session, accused the Islamic Republic of intentionally failing to protect Saudi diplomatic posts.

The session was requested by Saudi Arabia to discuss the attacks, which were a response to the kingdom's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric earlier this month. The crisis has seen Saudi Arabia and several Arab states cut or reduce diplomatic ties with Iran.

Al Nahyan, who heads the Arab ambassadors' council, said the attack "took place under the nose and within the earshot of security forces."