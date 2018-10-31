Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Rain dampening Halloween activities across the country, heavy snowfall across Colorado mountains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Heavy rain will cause problems along a cold front draped from the southern plains and gulf coast up to the Ohio Valley and Lower Great lakes

Strong to severe storms could bring Halloween activities inside across Texas, Louisiana, parts of Alabama and Arkansas.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Heavy snowfall across the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico will begin tapering off this afternoon and red flag warnings are up for parts of southern California where there is enhanced to critical fire danger.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.