Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Jewish students vow to 'walk proudly' on grim anniversary

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- As Oct. 7 anniversary approaches, Jewish students vow to ‘walk proudly’

- CNN's Amanpour says Iran does not want to 'escalate' conflict even as Iranian rockets strike Israel

- Harvard went easy on students for antisemitic conduct, House committee finds

- Hugh Hewitt: How Kamala Harris' snub of Netanyahu only seemed to embolden Israeli leader

TOP STORY: With the first anniversary of October 7 fast approaching, universities and college students are bracing for renewed anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses across the United States. In particular, the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) is orchestrating a nationwide "Week of Rage" on campuses beginning Monday.

VIDEO: Comedian and pro-Israel influencer Zach Sage Fox believes an interview he filmed in the West Bank could show Americans how Palestinian civilians truly feel about Jewish people – but it took him months to recover the footage after he was threatened to delete it. Watch it here:

COME AGAIN, CHRISTINE?: CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour insisted Tuesday that Iran does not want conflict to escalate with Israel or the United States, and that Tehran felt it had "no choice" but to strike the Jewish state after Israel took out Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last week. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan disagreed, calling the attack " a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event."

GRADING ON A CURVE: Harvard University went easy on students whose antisemitic conduct violated its own policies, according to the House Education and the Workforce Committee , which probed anti-Israel college protests in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. Of 68 students disciplined, none are currently suspended, 52 remain in "good standing," 15 are not, and one is on leave. The committee said it believes Harvard is in violation of Title VI , which forbids "a hostile environment based on race, color, or national origin."

HUGH HEWITT: Vice President Kamala Harris sent a very public message to her anti-Israel supporters when she skipped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit this summer. And ever since, Netanyahu has embraced a different strategy, from his fiery address the United Nations General Assembly last week, to taking the war to Hamas and Hezbollah.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "This October 7, as I mourn the innocent lives lost and pray for the brave men and women of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) who continue to fight, I will walk proudly and be a tribute, a public voice of remembrance, for all those beautiful souls who were stolen from us too soon." Bela Ingber, student at New York University.

UP NEXT:

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here