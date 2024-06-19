Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Former Florida CBP officer admits to stealing thousands from passengers

William Joseph Timothy, 43, admitted to taking $18,700 from international passengers arriving at Florida's Naples Airport

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A former U.S.Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer who worked in a Florida airport stole almost $19,000 from international passengers, federal prosecutors said. 

William Joseph Timothy, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking the cash between sometime in mid-2023 to early this year, the Justice Department said. 

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: OPEN BORDER 'ALLOWED' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TO KILL MOM OF 5, MARYLAND SHERIFF SAYS

US CBP sign in a building

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Getty Images)

Timothy worked at the Naples Airport in Southwest Florida when he took $18,700 in cash in 17 separate incidents.

"Evidence collected during the investigation showed that Timothy was surreptitiously stealing cash from arriving international passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications performed as part of his official duties as an assigned CBP Officer at Naples Airport," Department of Justice officials said in a news release

As per his plea agreement with prosecutors, Timothy has been ordered to pay full restitution to the passengers he's accused of stealing from and agreed to resign, effective immediately. 

A CBP patch and Naples Airport at night

A former Naples Airport U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer admitted to stealing money from passengers, federal prosecutors said.  (CBP; Naples Airport)

He faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBP. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.