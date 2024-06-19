Former Florida CBP officer admits to stealing thousands from passengers

A former U.S.Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer who worked in a Florida airport stole almost $19,000 from international passengers, federal prosecutors said.

William Joseph Timothy, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking the cash between sometime in mid-2023 to early this year, the Justice Department said.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: OPEN BORDER 'ALLOWED' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TO KILL MOM OF 5, MARYLAND SHERIFF SAYS

Timothy worked at the Naples Airport in Southwest Florida when he took $18,700 in cash in 17 separate incidents.

"Evidence collected during the investigation showed that Timothy was surreptitiously stealing cash from arriving international passengers during border enforcement examinations and currency verifications performed as part of his official duties as an assigned CBP Officer at Naples Airport," Department of Justice officials said in a news release.

As per his plea agreement with prosecutors, Timothy has been ordered to pay full restitution to the passengers he's accused of stealing from and agreed to resign, effective immediately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBP.