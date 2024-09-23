Creepy insect crawls out of DVD return, prompts Michigan library to close

Wayward insects wreaked chaos at a Michigan library over the weekend after they were discovered crawling in a return bin.

Royal Oak Public Library announced the incident in a Facebook post on Saturday. The library had to temporarily close to deal with the insects found in its book drop.

"The bugs were discovered in a DVD case when it was opened and the bugs came out," the library described. "It appeared to be multiple species of bugs, but we aren't sure."

"The DVD was returned sometime after we closed on Friday and before we opened on Saturday, so nothing prior to that would have been affected."

On Monday morning, the library announced that it was officially opening again later that afternoon – and revealed what type of bugs made their way into the book drop.

"Our pest control company inspected all of the items that had been returned, the book drops, and the building," the Facebook post read. "No insects were found."

"The photos we shared showed that it was a cockroach."

Royal Oak Public Library noted its premises were thoroughly inspected and that patrons had no reason to worry about pest concerns going forward.

"We receive monthly pest inspections of the building, so you should not have any worries about coming to the library."

The post was met with positive reactions from members of the Royal Oak community, who applauded the library for being so transparent about the incident.

"Thank you for the information and the precaution to keep everyone bug free," one local resident wrote.

"Thank you for taking this so seriously for the protection of the library and all who visit!" another said.