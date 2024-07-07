This wooden time machine on wheels is turning heads on the streets

Truong Van Dao, the mastermind behind ND Woodworking Art, has taken the world of wooden craftsmanship to new heights with his latest creation. This functional wooden car resembles a time machine. This extraordinary vehicle, designed with the help of artificial intelligence, turns heads as it whirs and rattles through the streets of Vietnam.

The evolution of a woodworking genius

Van Dao's journey in wooden vehicle craftsmanship began just three years ago with simple, shoebox-sized replicas of luxury cars and supercars.

As his skills developed, his projects grew in size and complexity. His talent quickly gained worldwide attention when he created a small wooden Ferrari replica for his son.

He also built a very detailed Bugatti Centodieci on a one-third to one-half scale, equipped with working steering and a small electric drivetrain. His woodworking skills expanded to include tanks, trains, scooters and even recreations of concept cars like the Lamborghini Vision GT, Audi Skysphere, Mercedes Vision AVTR and Cybertruck .

The time machine: A leap into fantasy

Van Dao's latest creation, the wooden time machine car, is a departure from his traditional vehicle designs into pure mechanical fantasy. Using generative AI for inspiration, he built a metal frame with steering, suspension and an electric drivetrain before applying his woodworking magic.

The time machine car's chunky wooden front wheels boast elaborate clockwork-esque hubs, while the back features enormous snail-shell hoops reminiscent of reverse ram horns. The vehicle is topped with a curved and slatted wooden roof, adding to its unique aesthetic.

Headlights and internal neons provide both functionality and ambiance. Perhaps the most impressive is the complex series of cog-driven lever mechanisms at the front, creating a mesmerizing undulating motion that captivates onlookers. Each element of this extraordinary vehicle showcases Van Dao's exceptional attention to detail and ability to blend form with function in the most imaginative ways.

While the time machine car may seem needlessly complicated and impractical, it possesses a strange beauty, and you can see why. Van Dao's children also enjoy riding in this unique creation, which can accommodate a single driver or potentially a young co-pilot.

A labor of love

Van Dao's dedication to his craft is evident in every detail of the time machine car. He meticulously sculpted each element from lightweight wood, from the rims and frame to the individual cogs and moving parts. Translating the AI-inspired design into a stunning, handcrafted wooden body took months of hard work.

Kurt's key takeaways

Truong Van Dao's wooden time machine car perfectly fuses traditional woodworking skills and modern technology. By incorporating AI-generated designs and complex mechanical elements, he has created a vehicle that transcends mere transportation to become a work of art. This project showcases Van Dao's exceptional talent and highlights AI's potential to inspire and enhance human creativity. As ND Woodworking Art continues to push the boundaries of wooden vehicle design, we can only imagine what fantastical creations will roll out of their workshop next.

