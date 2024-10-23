Verizon shutting down its Message+ app. So what do you do now?

Verizon Messages (Message+) is a popular messaging app offered by the telecom giant, but it will shut down next month.

The app, which has over 250 million users, allows you to sync your text conversations across all compatible devices. Verizon Messages is separate from your phone’s other messaging apps, such as iMessage and Google Messages.

Once the app shuts down, you'll need to switch to another app to continue sending and receiving messages. Here’s everything you need to know about the Message+ shutdown.

Why is Message+ shutting down?

Verizon’s Message+ will fully shut down on Nov. 7, 2024, due to the new Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol. According to Verizon’s support page , the app is being discontinued because the company wants to provide "the best messaging experience." Google Messages, which comes pre-installed on Android phones, already offers this experience thanks to RCS support. Additionally, starting with iOS 18, iPhones will support the RCS protocol as well.

So, what is RCS? It is a communication protocol standard for instant messaging, which brings loads of useful features. RCS messages allow you to send high-resolution photos and videos, share files, send messages over Wi-Fi or mobile data, and more. They also include read receipts, typing indicators and the ability to chat in groups.

RCS messaging was previously limited to Android-to-Android chats, but with iOS 18, Apple made iPhones compatible with the protocol as well.

What will happen once the app shuts down?

Once the app shuts down, you will no longer be able to access or use any of its features. If you still have it installed on your phone, it’s a good idea to uninstall it to free up space and avoid confusion. Any messages you’ve scheduled through Message+ that are set to be sent after Nov. 7 will not be delivered, meaning you'll need to find an alternative way to send those messages.

Plus, the Message+ app will be completely removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, so you won’t be able to download or reinstall it in the future.

How to move to Google Messages

Verizon recommends you move your messages to Google Messages once the Messages+ app shuts down. This only applies to Android users and below are the steps to do so.

Download the Google Messages app from the Google Play Store if you don’t have it already.

from the Google Play Store if you don’t have it already. Open the Google Messages app.

app. When you first open the app, make Google Messages your default SMS app by tapping Set default SMS app pop-up.

Google Messages alternatives

Google’s data-sharing policies may deter some of you from switching to Google Messages. I’ve even received emails from people asking for alternative messaging apps. My top recommendations are Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram. Signal stands out as the best option because it's developed by a not-for-profit organization and prioritizes keeping your data secure. I’ve provided detailed instructions on how to get started with these apps here . While all of them are free, the biggest hurdle is convincing your friends and family to switch over. Unlike Message+, both the sender and receiver must have the app installed in order to start texting.

Beware of scammers while switching to a different app

When transitioning to a new messaging app, it's essential to stay vigilant against scammers who may try to exploit your switch. Scammers often target users during app changes, using various tactics to gain access to personal information or trick you into downloading malicious software.

Scammers may send you messages that look like they’re from your new messaging app, asking you to verify your account or provide personal information. Always check the sender's address and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Kurt’s key takeaway

Verizon’s Message+ has been a popular default texting app for many of us. However, it lacks several features that modern messaging apps offer, making its shutdown a bit less inconvenient. You can easily switch to Google Messages or any other messaging app of your choice for an improved experience. Just be cautious of phishing links while using these messaging apps, as scammers often target users during transitions.

