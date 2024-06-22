The tiny electric car that comes disassembled and delivered in boxes

If Ikea sold cars, this might be what happens before you get behind the wheel. This obviously isn't your typical car or car-buying experience. We're talking a tiny car, innovative flat-pack shipping, and localized assembly here, folks. That's right – this vehicle gets delivered in flat boxes. I know it sounds crazy, but that's exactly how the Luvly O electric minicar rolls.

A tiny car with huge potential

Don't let its compact size fool you. Measuring just 8.8 feet long and 5 feet wide, the Luvly O is lightweight at under 880 pounds. But thanks to its electric motor and 6.4 kWh battery, this pint-sized two-seater minicar can zip you around town for up to 62 miles on a single charge with a zippy top speed of 56 mph. It also has a trunk space of approximately 9.43 cubic feet.

Localized assembly, delivered to your door

The company is also rethinking car delivery. By shipping the disassembled car parts and components in multiple flat boxes, they can fit up to 20 Luvly Os in the space that would normally hold just four conventional cars. The Luvly O's innovative flat-pack shipping model was inspired by IKEA furniture. Talk about cutting down on shipping costs and emissions.

Also, no more trekking to giant dealerships or paying outrageous markups. With the Luvly O's flat-pack model, you cut out the middleman. The flat packs ship straight to localized plants or micro-factories for assembly by workers there. By the time it lands on your doorstep, your Luvly O is street-ready and ready to hit the road.

Is the Luvly O safe?

The Luvly O is built with safety as the top priority. The chassis is made of a special combination of padded aluminum and plastic foam, designed to absorb impact and keep you safe in case of a collision. Plus, it comes with a mobile app that lets you control everything from GPS location to door locks.

An affordable, eco-friendly option

With a starting price of around $11,000 and a planned launch sometime this year, the Luvly O is an attractive option for anyone looking for a budget-friendly, eco-conscious, and practical electric vehicle. This little car is packed with innovative design, a focus on sustainability, and a commitment to safety, making it a promising contender for the compact EV market.

Kurt's key takeaways

With its focus on sustainability, safety and flat-pack shipping design, this Swedish-made electric minicar is challenging the status quo and offering a fresh, unique way to buy a new car. Now that's what I call an innovative car-buying experience. Not to mention, this little vehicle is sure to turn heads and start conversations wherever you go.

So, are you ready to ditch the traditional car-buying experience and get your Luvly O vehicle delivered in boxes? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

