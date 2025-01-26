Outsmart hackers who are out to steal your identity

Did you know that identity theft happens every 22 seconds? This means that, by the time you finish reading this sentence, someone has likely had their identity stolen. At best, identity theft will steal away your time and patience. But more often, identity theft leads to severe consequences, like losing control over your financial accounts, having your credit score affected or even losing lifelong savings.

However, you don't have to be a statistic. By understanding how identity thieves operate and implementing smart protection strategies, you can make your personal data a fortress that's too challenging for cybercriminals to breach. Drawing from the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) latest Identity Theft Awareness Week insights , I'll walk you through expert-backed strategies to shield your most valuable asset: your identity.

Lesson 1: Identity theft is more common than you think

With so much of our lives having moved online, identity thieves are having an easier time than ever. Your most important accounts – banking, credit, Social Security – are all digital. Thieves don’t need to know much about you to steal your identity, just a few pieces of personal information can be enough. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 24 million Americans reported identity theft in the past 12 months . In their lifetime, 1 in 3 Americans (more than 110 million people) have experienced identity theft . Here’s the part many people don’t realize: You might have already been a target. Maybe your identity was stolen, and the thieves failed, or maybe your good online habits saved you without you even knowing, which brings us to the next lesson: prevention.

Lesson 2: You can protect yourself from identity theft

You don’t need to spend a fortune to guard against identity theft. While professional services can be helpful, most of what you need comes down to better habits and awareness. Here are some simple steps you can take today:

1) Check your accounts regularly: Review your bank, credit card and Social Security accounts for transactions you didn’t make, failed login attempts and password reset requests you didn’t initiate.

2) Keep an eye on your mail: Look for letters regarding accounts you didn’t open, notices of data breaches and transaction summaries that don’t match your records.

3) Monitor your email inbox: Be alert for password reset emails you didn’t request, confirmation of new accounts you didn’t open, receipts for purchases you didn’t make.

4) Use two-factor authentication (2FA): 2FA adds extra layers of security to your accounts. Even if a thief has your password, they won’t be able to log in without a second step, like a code sent via text message or app-based verification. While logging in might take an extra moment, it’s worth it; 2FA dramatically increases account security.

5) Check your credit report annually: Visit AnnualCreditReport.com to get your free credit report once a year. Use it to spot suspicious activity early. If you see something unusual, take action right away.

6) Use strong passwords: Use complex passwords and a password manager to secure your online accounts. Strong passwords are your first line of defense against cyber threats.

7) Stop oversharing: Limit the personal information you share on social media and other platforms. It’s a treasure trove for cybercriminals who use it to craft convincing fraud campaigns targeted specifically at you.

Lesson 3: Know what to do if identity theft happens

Nearly half of Americans don’t know how to respond if they fall victim to identity theft. Acting quickly can make a huge difference. Here’s what to do:

1) Contact the affected institution: Contact the company immediately if you notice something unusual, like a suspicious charge or an unfamiliar account. They’ll guide you through securing your account.

2) Change your passwords: Update the password for the affected account and any others using the same credentials. Use strong, unique passwords for each account to avoid further risks.

3) Report the theft to the FTC: Visit IdentityTheft.gov to report identity theft and get personalized recovery steps.

4) Use an identity theft protection service: Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number, phone number and email address and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

One of the best parts of using some services is that they might include identity theft insurance of up to $1 million to cover losses and legal fees and a white-glove fraud resolution team where a U.S.-based case manager helps you recover any losses. See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft .

Bonus tip: Invest in personal data removal services

Data breaches often start with personal information that’s readily available online. People search sites and data brokers collect and sell this information, including your name, address, phone number and more. Can you get your data removed? Yes, but it’s tricky. These companies don’t make it easy, and managing removal requests for hundreds of sites can be overwhelming.

Instead, consider using a personal data removal service. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here .

Kurt's key takeaways

Look, identity theft is scary, but you're not helpless. By staying smart and proactive, you can dramatically reduce your risks. Think of protecting your identity like locking your front door: It's just good common sense in today's digital world. At the end of the day, a little awareness goes a long way, and you've already taken the first step by reading this article. Now, take what you've learned and apply it to keep you safe from cybercriminals.

