A new security seal of approval is coming to your smart home gadgets

The White House has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to enhance the security of internet-connected devices in American homes.

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, a new cybersecurity safety label, is set to appear on smart products sold in the United States later this year.

This program aims to help you make informed decisions about the safety of the smart devices you bring into your home.

What is the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark?

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark is a label designed for consumer smart devices, including home security cameras, TVs, internet-connected appliances, fitness trackers, climate control systems and baby monitors. This mark signals that a device meets a set of security features approved by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

How does it work?

Vendors can label their products with the Cyber Trust Mark logo if they meet NIST's cybersecurity criteria. These criteria include:

Using unique and strong default passwords

Providing software updates

Implementing data protection measures

Incorporating incident detection capabilities

Consumers will be able to scan a QR code next to the Cyber Trust Mark label to access additional security information. This information includes:

Instructions for changing the default password

Steps for securely configuring the device

Details on automatic updates and how to access them

The product's minimum support period

Notification if the manufacturer doesn't offer updates for the device

Why is this important?

There is a growing concern about cybercriminals remotely hacking into home security systems and malicious actors tapping into insecure home cameras. With the average U.S. household having 21 connected devices, according to a Deloitte study, the threat of cyberattacks is increasingly significant.

When will we see it?

The program is set to launch in 2025. Companies will soon be able to submit their products for testing to earn the label, and major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have committed to highlighting labeled products. The program has garnered support from major electronics, appliance and consumer product makers, including Amazon, Google, Best Buy, LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech and Samsung Electronics.

What's not on the Cyber Trust Mark menu?

While the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark aims to cover a wide range of smart home gadgets, not everything in your tech arsenal will be sporting this new seal of approval. Here's a rundown of what's left out:

Medical devices overseen by the FDA: Your smart pacemaker won't be getting the mark.

Cars and car equipment that are under the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's watchful eye: So, no Cyber Trust Mark on your fancy new electric vehicle.

Wired devices: This program is all about wireless wonders.

Industrial and enterprise gear: It's focused on consumer products, not factory floors.

Any equipment on the FCC's naughty list (aka Covered List) or made by companies on that list

IoT products from companies flagged for national security concerns

Gadgets made by companies banned from federal shopping sprees

And here's a surprise: Your trusty personal computer, smartphone and router won't be getting the Cyber Trust Mark either, at least not yet. The program is kicking off with wireless consumer IoT products, but who knows? It might grow to include more devices down the road. For now, NIST is cooking up some cybersecurity rules for those consumer-grade routers we all rely on.

So, while you might not see the Cyber Trust Mark on everything in your tech toolkit, it's a solid start in making our connected homes a bit safer from digital ne'er-do-wells.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark is a game-changer for you and me as consumers in our hyper-connected world. Let's face it: Understanding device security can be a headache. But this program cuts through the tech jargon, giving us clear, easy-to-grasp info about the gadgets we're considering bringing into our homes.

