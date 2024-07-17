How to securely lock your iPhone, iPad from prying eyes

Keeping your personal information safe is more important than ever. Your iPhone and iPad contain a wealth of sensitive data, from personal photos to financial information. This guide will walk you through the process of securing your Apple devices from prying eyes.

Setting a strong passcode

The first line of defense for your device is a strong passcode. Here's how to set one up:

Open Settings by tapping on the Settings icon on your home screen

by tapping on the Settings icon on your home screen Scroll down and select Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode for older models)

(or for older models) Enter your current passcode, if prompted

If you don't have a passcode set, tap Turn Passcode On

If you do have a passcode set, tap Change Passcode

Enter your current passcode , if prompted

, if prompted Enter a new passcode that is difficult to guess; avoid simple sequences, repeated numbers or birthdays

that is difficult to guess; avoid simple sequences, repeated numbers or birthdays For maximum security, use a combination of numbers, letters and special characters

You'll then be asked to verify your new passcode by reentering it.

Enabling biometric security

For an additional layer of security, enable biometric authentication, if your device supports it:

Go to Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Tap Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode

or Enter your passcode when prompted.

when prompted. Tap Set Up Face ID or Set Up Touch ID

Tap where it says Get Started to begin the enrollment process

to begin the enrollment process Then follow the on-screen instructions to enroll your face or fingerprint

to enroll your face or fingerprint For Face ID : Position your face within the frame and move your head slowly to complete the circle. Follow the prompts to complete the first scan, then repeat for the second scan.

: Position your face within the frame and move your head slowly to complete the circle. Follow the prompts to complete the first scan, then repeat for the second scan. For Touch ID : Place your finger on the Home button and lift it repeatedly as instructed. Adjust your grip to capture the edges of your fingerprint.

: Place your finger on the Home button and lift it repeatedly as instructed. Adjust your grip to capture the edges of your fingerprint. Once the process is complete, tap Done

Lastly, ensure the toggle for iPhone Unlock is turned on to use Face ID or Touch ID for unlocking your device

5 additional security measures

To further protect your iPhone and iPad, follow these additional security measures.

1) Make sure to use a password manager to keep track of all your passwords. It will also help you generate and store complex passwords.

2) Use two-factor authentication (2FA) as an extra shield to prevent hackers from getting into your accounts.

3) Keep your operating system and all software up to date to protect against security threats.

4) Regularly backup your data in case you need to restore it in the future.

5) Have strong antivirus software. The best way to protect yourself from clicking malicious links that install malware that may get access to your private information is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices. This can also alert you of any phishing emails or ransomware scams. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Kurt's key takeaways

Securing your iPhone and iPad is a crucial step in protecting your personal information. By following these steps to set a strong passcode and enable biometric security, you've significantly increased the security of your device. Remember that security is an ongoing process, so regularly updating your software and backing up your data are essential practices to maintain the safety of your digital life. Stay vigilant and keep your devices locked away from prying eyes.

