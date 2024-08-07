How to optimize your sleep with your Apple Watch

Feeling groggy in the morning? Wondering if you're getting enough shut-eye? Your Apple Watch might have the answers you're looking for.

With the built-in sleep app, you can easily track your sleep patterns right from your wrist. It's a great way to get insights into how much rest you're actually getting and the quality of your sleep.

Here's why you might want to give it a try.

5 reasons why you might want to give the built-in Sleep app a try

1. Effortless tracking: Just wear your watch to bed, and it'll do the rest. No need to fiddle with buttons or apps before dozing off.

2. Detailed sleep stages: The app can estimate how much time you spend in Awake, REM, Core and Deep sleep, giving you a clearer picture of your sleep quality. While we sleep, our brains and bodies restore themselves. Each sleep stage plays a different role, but they're all essential to waking up refreshed.

3. Sleep goals and schedules: Set up sleep goals and create schedules to help you maintain a consistent sleep routine.

4. Wake-up alarms: Use gentle, customizable alarms to wake up at the optimal time in your sleep cycle.

5. Sleep Focus mode: Limit distractions before bedtime and during sleep to help you wind down and rest better.

Enable built-in sleep tracking on Apple Watch

To use the built-in Sleep app on your Apple Watch , ensure your device is running watchOS 7 or later and paired with an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or higher. Also, be sure to update your software by opening the Watch app on your iPhone, navigating to General > Software Update and installing any available updates. Now, here’s how to set up sleep tracking:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Click My Watch in the bottom left of the screen

in the bottom left of the screen Scroll down and tap Sleep.

Tap Use this Watch for Sleep to enable the feature

to enable the feature Ensure the switches next to Track Sleep with Apple Watch and Charging Reminders are turned on

Set up your sleep schedule

Creating a sleep schedule helps you meet your sleep goals. You can set your sleep schedule from the Health app. Follow these steps to set it up:

On your iPhone, open the Health app

Tap the Browse icon at the bottom

icon at the bottom Scroll down and select Sleep

In the Your Schedule section, tap Add to set the schedule for tonight

to set the schedule for tonight Here, you can adjust Bedtime and Wake up

and Then tap Add in the upper right

To set up additional options, tap Full Schedule & Options

You can now set a permanent schedule based on different days of the week by clicking where it says Set Your First Schedule

by clicking where it says A calendar or list of days will appear. Tap on the days you want to include in this schedule.

you want to include in this schedule. You can adjust the Bedtime and Wake up for each day of the week

and for each day of the week Tap Add in the upper right

You can also change the Wind Down time and indicate the number of hours you’d like to sleep as your goal where it says Sleep Goal

How to set up Focus filters

You can also set up Focus filters to determine how your device behaves when you’re asleep.

On your iPhone, go to Settings

Scroll down and click Focus

Tap Sleep

In the Allow Notifications section, tap People

Click Add People with a plus sign above it

above it Next, select the contacts you want to allow to reach you or send notifications while you’re asleep by tapping the bubble next to their name

you want to allow to reach you or send notifications while you’re asleep by tapping the next to their name Then tap Done

Under PHONE CALLS, select who you want to Allow Calls From by selecting Allowed People Only

How to view your sleep data

In the morning, you can check your sleep data on both your Apple Watch and iPhone:

On Your iPhone:

Open the Health app

Tap Browse

Click Sleep

View a bar graph showing your sleep start and end times.

showing your sleep start and end times. Tap a specific day, week , month , or 6 months to see detailed sleep data for that period of time

, , or to see detailed sleep data for that period of time Tap Show More Sleep Data to see specific data on Awake, REM, Core and Deep

On Your Apple Watch:

Open the Sleep app to see the total number of hours slept, a graph of different sleep stages (REM, Core, Deep) and a record of your sleep over the past 14 days.

To use Siri: On Apple Watch Series 9, using watchOS 10.2 or later, say, "How much did I sleep last night?" your Apple Watch will provide you with information about your sleep duration from the previous night.

Third-party sleep-tracking apps

While the built-in Apple Watch Sleep app is effective, you might want more detailed insights. Several third-party apps offer advanced features. Click this link to check out our article on how to "Sleep better tonight with these top-rated apps."

Kurt's key takeaways

Tracking your sleep with an Apple Watch can provide valuable insights into your sleep patterns and help you improve your overall sleep quality. Whether you use the built-in Sleep app or a third-party app, the data collected can guide you toward better sleep habits. While these features can help improve your sleep habits, they're not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you have serious sleep concerns, it's always best to consult a healthcare provider.

How do you think tracking your sleep with an Apple Watch could impact your daily life and overall well-being?

