Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech titans sound off on Trump's AI project

- AI executives praise Trump's Stargate project: 'This is a very large investment that affects all of humanity'

- Trump announces major AI infrastructure investment involving Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle

- AI company Perplexity bids to merge with TikTok to avoid ban: report

- Chinese tech firm shares robot training secrets with the world

'FOR THE GOOD OF HUMANITY': The three tech CEOs who have joined forces in President Donald Trump's multi-billion dollar artificial intelligence infrastructure project defended the venture as an investment that "impacts all of humanity."

POWERING UP: President Donald Trump unveiled a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure project from the private sector on the first full day of his second term in office on Tuesday.

TIME'S UP: Artificial intelligence company Perplexity AI has bid to merge with TikTok U.S., so the video sharing platform can avoid being banned in the country, according to a report.

ROBOT TRAINING SECRETS: AgiBot, a pioneering Chinese artificial intelligence and robotics company, has introduced a transformative open-source dataset called AgiBot World Alpha.

