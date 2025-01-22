Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech titans sound off on Trump's AI project

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
AI execs defend Trump Stargate project: 'This is a very large investment that affects all of humanity' Video

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son comment on President Trump’s Stargate AI investment project on ‘Special Report.’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- AI executives praise Trump's Stargate project: 'This is a very large investment that affects all of humanity'

- Trump announces major AI infrastructure investment involving Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle

- AI company Perplexity bids to merge with TikTok to avoid ban: report

- Chinese tech firm shares robot training secrets with the world

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced a major AI infrastructure investment involving Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'FOR THE GOOD OF HUMANITY': The three tech CEOs who have joined forces in President Donald Trump's multi-billion dollar artificial intelligence infrastructure project defended the venture as an investment that "impacts all of humanity."

POWERING UP: President Donald Trump unveiled a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure project from the private sector on the first full day of his second term in office on Tuesday.

chinese robot 1

Humanoid robot training  (AgiBot)

TIME'S UP: Artificial intelligence company Perplexity AI has bid to merge with TikTok U.S., so the video sharing platform can avoid being banned in the country, according to a report.

ROBOT TRAINING SECRETS: AgiBot, a pioneering Chinese artificial intelligence and robotics company, has introduced a transformative open-source dataset called AgiBot World Alpha.

Network of mesh lines forming brains of different sizes in dark background with red and yellow glowing particles. Illustration of the concept of artificial intelligence, ideas and creativity

