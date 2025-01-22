Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech titans sound off on Trump's AI project

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- AI executives praise Trump's Stargate project: 'This is a very large investment that affects all of humanity'
- Trump announces major AI infrastructure investment involving Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle
- AI company Perplexity bids to merge with TikTok to avoid ban: report
- Chinese tech firm shares robot training secrets with the world
'FOR THE GOOD OF HUMANITY': The three tech CEOs who have joined forces in President Donald Trump's multi-billion dollar artificial intelligence infrastructure project defended the venture as an investment that "impacts all of humanity."
POWERING UP: President Donald Trump unveiled a massive artificial intelligence infrastructure project from the private sector on the first full day of his second term in office on Tuesday.
TIME'S UP: Artificial intelligence company Perplexity AI has bid to merge with TikTok U.S., so the video sharing platform can avoid being banned in the country, according to a report.
ROBOT TRAINING SECRETS: AgiBot, a pioneering Chinese artificial intelligence and robotics company, has introduced a transformative open-source dataset called AgiBot World Alpha.
Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.