©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News AI Newsletter: Musk vs. Altman

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Musk vs Altman

Elon Musk, right, has cast doubt on whether there is enough funding available to follow through on a $500 billion AI infrastructure project announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, pushed back on Musk's claims. (Getty Images / Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Musk casts doubt on Trump-backed Stargate project: 'They don't actually have the money'
- Elon Musk biographer offers big prediction for Trump term
- AI abortion training has arrived: New tech tools navigate the blurry line between healthcare and politics
-Trump’s AI deal fueling early cancer detection: Oracle’s Larry Ellison
-Microsoft CEO says AI is the ‘most important’ export of American services

EMPTY COFFERS?: Business magnate and X CEO Elon Musk has cast doubt on whether there is enough funding available to follow through on a massive $500 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on Oct. 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pa. ( Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

ON THE BRINK: Walter Isaacson, author of "Elon Musk," discusses the Trump administration’s collaboration with tech giants to drive AI innovation and technological advancement on "America’s Newsroom."

Election 2024 Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump hugs Elon Musk at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CONTROVERSIAL TECH: Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now available for future medical professionals at one Texas university to navigate the complexities of pregnancy and abortion—a development that further blurs the line between technology, politics and healthcare.

AI abortions

Texas medical students have developed new AI tools to assist women with different pregnancy options, including abortion.  (Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images/iStock)

FUELING CANCER VACCINES: Oracle founder Larry Ellison said the massive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project dubbed Stargate is helping to fuel the development of a cancer vaccine.

Larry Ellison speaks on Stargate

Oracle founder Larry Ellison speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

'MOST IMPORTANT' EXPORT: Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith breaks down how the company plans to invest in artificial intelligence during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Microsoft logo

A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, on Jan. 25, 2023.  (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

