Fox News AI Newsletter: Musk vs. Altman

- Musk casts doubt on Trump-backed Stargate project: 'They don't actually have the money'

- Elon Musk biographer offers big prediction for Trump term

- AI abortion training has arrived: New tech tools navigate the blurry line between healthcare and politics

-Trump’s AI deal fueling early cancer detection: Oracle’s Larry Ellison

-Microsoft CEO says AI is the ‘most important’ export of American services

EMPTY COFFERS?: Business magnate and X CEO Elon Musk has cast doubt on whether there is enough funding available to follow through on a massive $500 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

ON THE BRINK: Walter Isaacson, author of "Elon Musk," discusses the Trump administration’s collaboration with tech giants to drive AI innovation and technological advancement on "America’s Newsroom."

CONTROVERSIAL TECH: Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are now available for future medical professionals at one Texas university to navigate the complexities of pregnancy and abortion—a development that further blurs the line between technology, politics and healthcare.

FUELING CANCER VACCINES: Oracle founder Larry Ellison said the massive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project dubbed Stargate is helping to fuel the development of a cancer vaccine.

'MOST IMPORTANT' EXPORT: Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith breaks down how the company plans to invest in artificial intelligence during an appearance on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

