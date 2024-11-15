Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Beatles song will 'push the limit'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
The Beatles come together Video

The Beatles come together

Their final song was mixed with John Lennon's voice.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- The Beatles' AI-assisted song’s Grammy nomination could ‘push the limit’ on interest in the technology
- Gary Marcus: OpenAI could be the next WeWork
- Trump is not going to regulate AI industry with Musk 'sitting next to him,' exec says

The Beatles in 1965

The Beatles posing together. From left to right: musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, circa 1965. (Getty Images)

'COME TOGETHER': The Beatles' return to the Grammys has come with an assist from artificial intelligence. "Now and Then" is nominated for record of the year and best rock performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, making it the first nominated song ever to use AI in its production.

MODELS MAXED OUT?: New York University professor emeritus Gary Marcus discusses the consequences of artificial intelligence and OpenAI's valuation on 'The Claman Countdown.'

HANDS-OFF APPROACH: Dominari Securities CEO Kyle Wool joins 'Mornings with Maria' to assess Q3 earnings, deregulation under President-elect Trump and his expectations for upcoming economic data.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on stage as he joins former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. on Oct. 5, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

