Fox News AI Newsletter: American rocker sees 'crazy future'

John Oates admits to protecting his work from AI while experimenting with it Video

John Oates admits to protecting his work from AI while experimenting with it

John Oates of Hall & Oates said he’s working to protect his material but did experiment with AI for a music video.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- John Oates of Hall & Oates says new tech in music could lead to a ‘crazy, scary world’
- Most Americans expect AI abuses to impact 2024 election: survey
- AI can help protect wildlife from human dangers, but 'real' value is in data collection

'OUT OF TOUCH': John Oates, of Hall & Oates, is wary of the future represented by artificial intelligence in the music industry.

John Oates sitting on stage

John Oates speaks during an evening with John Oates at The GRAMMY Museum on April 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

AI MISINFORMATION: More than three-fourths of American adults believe that abuses involving the use of artificial intelligence systems will affect the outcome of the presidential election, according to a new survey.

PROTECTING ENDANGERED WILDLIFE: Artificial intelligence will make it easier to determine the best methods of protecting endangered wildlife in the coming years, with current methods making little use of technology in meaningful ways, an expert told Fox News Digital.

Wildlife artificial intelligence

A herd of wild Asiatic elephants bathe at Khamrenga wetland in Thakurkuchi village, outskirts of Guwahati, April 1, 2024.  (Biju Boro/AFP via Getty Images)

ALTMAN'S OUSTER: Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner shared new details about the ouster of CEO Sam Altman, who was subsequently rehired with a new board in place, in an interview on Tuesday.

Sam Altman at WEF panel

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 18, 2024. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

