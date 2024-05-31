Fox News AI Newsletter: American rocker sees 'crazy future'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- John Oates of Hall & Oates says new tech in music could lead to a ‘crazy, scary world’
- Most Americans expect AI abuses to impact 2024 election: survey
- AI can help protect wildlife from human dangers, but 'real' value is in data collection
'OUT OF TOUCH': John Oates, of Hall & Oates, is wary of the future represented by artificial intelligence in the music industry.
AI MISINFORMATION: More than three-fourths of American adults believe that abuses involving the use of artificial intelligence systems will affect the outcome of the presidential election, according to a new survey.
PROTECTING ENDANGERED WILDLIFE: Artificial intelligence will make it easier to determine the best methods of protecting endangered wildlife in the coming years, with current methods making little use of technology in meaningful ways, an expert told Fox News Digital.
ALTMAN'S OUSTER: Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner shared new details about the ouster of CEO Sam Altman, who was subsequently rehired with a new board in place, in an interview on Tuesday.
