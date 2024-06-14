Can 4DX motion seats and sensory elements get you to return to the movie theater?

The onset of the pandemic changed the moviegoing experience for most Americans. Once a regular part of most Americans' weekend plans, people quickly replaced it with streaming content at home.

A new type of moviegoing experience might bring people back to the theaters. It's called 4DX, and it marries the cinematic experience with real-life elements.

So, in essence, you’re not just sitting there watching a movie; you’re part of it, engaging all of your senses.

What is a 4DX movie experience?

While options like Imax have been around, 4DX creates a multi-sensory experience that coincides with the film's story. 4DX combines seat movements, effects and sensory elements to complement or enhance the movie being watched.

For instance, if the character in the film is traversing a foggy landscape, the fog would be released in the actual theater. If the movie shows certain movements, those movements might be echoed by the motion of the seats. If the characters are experiencing certain smells, scents might be released to give viewers a sensory experience as opposed to just a visual one.

16 effects of 4DX movie theater technology

1. Roll: The motion seats can roll side-to-side, immersing you in the action as vehicles turn or objects tumble. This rolling motion creates a visceral sense of centrifugal force and inertia.

2. Pitch: The seats pitch forward and backward, recreating the sensation of acceleration, braking or falling. Pitching downward simulates the stomach-dropping feeling of rapid descents or free-falls.

3. Sway + twist: The seats can sway from side to side and twist, allowing you to feel sharp turns, spins and other dynamic movements. The twisting motion enhances the realism of tight corners, corkscrew loops and other spiraling action sequences.

4. Tickler: Built-in ticklers in the seats provide gentle sensations on your legs and ankles, mimicking crawling creatures or environmental effects. These tickling effects can startle and delight, adding an extra layer of tactile immersion.

5. Vibration: Precise vibrations in the seats deliver realistic impacts and tremors, heightening the intensity of crashes, explosions and more. From subtle rumblings to jarring shakes, the vibrations make you feel deeply connected to the on-screen events.

6. Warm air: Heated air blows from vents, recreating environments like deserts or conveying a sense of warmth. The warm breezes envelop you, making hot and arid scenes feel palpable.

7. Rainstorm: A combination of rain, wind and fog effects envelop the theater during storm scenes for an immersive downpour experience. You'll feel like you're caught in the midst of nature's fury as the tempest rages around you.

8. Rain: Water nozzles simulate rainfall, whether a light drizzle or a heavy shower. From a gentle patter to a torrential onslaught, the rain effects soak you in the atmosphere.

9. Snow: A snow simulation system produces realistic-looking snowflakes that appear to float down from above. You may find yourself mesmerized by the drifting flurries, chilled by their wintry presence.

10. Wind: Powerful fans generate gusts of wind that can range from gentle breezes to intense gales. The forceful winds whip around you, heightening the drama of storms or aerial sequences.

11. Fog: A fog machine fills the theater with a misty haze to establish moody atmospheres or obscure visibility. The swirling fog enhances the tension and mystery, limiting your sightlines just like the characters.

12. Strobe: Intense strobe lighting flashes in sync with events like lightning strikes, gunfire or explosions. These blinding bursts of light amplify the shock and awe of high-impact moments.

13. Bubble: Bubble effects create a buoyant underwater ambiance for aquatic scenes. You'll feel immersed in the underwater realm as the bubbles float around you.

14. Scent: Scent emitters release various aromas matched to the environments and situations on screen. From the earthy smell of a forest to the acrid odor of smoke, the scents deepen your sensory connection.

15. Water: Water jets can spray the audience, mimicking splashes, waves or characters getting wet. Prepare to get a little damp as the water effects make you feel like you're right in the thick of the action.

16. Face air: Focused air nozzles blow air bursts directly at viewers' faces for sudden, startling sensations. These in-your-face blasts of air will catch you by surprise, amplifying jump scares and intense moments.

Are 4DX movie tickets worth the extra bucks?

While more expensive than a regular movie ticket, about $8 more, so a ticket could range from $20 to $30, it seems the value proposition is there for both the theaters and the viewers. With elements that allow you to smell and feel alongside the movie, which cannot be replicated at home, it gives viewers a reason to head to the theater instead of streaming. Theater owners are able to make more per ticket than with non-4DX releases.

Regal is the largest operator of 4DX, with 50 of the 62 locations in the U.S. and Canada and 750 globally. Last year, 4DX programmed more than 100 films, 40 to 45 of which were major Hollywood titles.

The 4DX programmers work really hard to pull this all off. They take two to three weeks to create the experience that enhances the moviegoing experience. Between the fog machines, sound systems and sensory elements, they create original and unique experiences that immerse viewers.

Kurt's key takeaways

I don’t think I want to take a squirt of water to the face, but 4DX movie theater technology has to be experienced to understand how amazingly compelling film watching is elevated to something unforgettable. While some moviegoers may embrace this innovative approach with open arms, others might find the sensory overload overwhelming, especially during intense action sequences or startling moments.

It's the best shot movie theater operators have to wow the audience back to the big screen. In an era where streaming services have become increasingly popular, 4DX offers an experience that simply cannot be replicated on a phone, a tablet screen or at home. The combination of motion seats, environmental effects and sensory stimuli creates a truly captivating atmosphere. As the technology continues to evolve and refine, it will be interesting to see how 4DX shapes the future of moviegoing.

