Best ways to give your old iPhone a second life

Before tossing out your old iPhone, consider it a treasure trove of potential waiting to be unlocked.

Your seemingly outdated device isn't just electronic waste. It's a versatile gadget ready for an exciting second life. From transforming into a smart home hub to becoming a dedicated digital companion, an old iPhone can be repurposed in countless creative ways that breathe new life into technology you may not have considered.

Here are some of the best ways to use your old iPhone.

1. Turn it into a ‘dumb phone’

Smartphones are incredibly powerful, but they can also be overwhelming. The constant notifications and social media updates can make it hard to focus or enjoy the present moment. If you’re finding that your iPhone is more of a time-waster than a tool for productivity, why not transform it into a "dumb phone"? A "dumb phone" is a basic mobile device that focuses on essential communication functions like calling and texting, while minimizing digital distractions through limited internet access and app capabilities, helping you reduce screen time and stay more present.

Steps to disable apps and notifications

Disable notifications:

Open Settings

Tap on Notifications

Select each app and toggle off Allow Notifications

Delete unwanted apps:

Press and hold the app icon on the home screen

on the home screen Tap Remove App

Factory reset (Optional):

Back up your data , if needed

, if needed Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings

2. Give it to your kids

Eventually, you may want to give your child their own smartphone. While a new phone can be expensive, handing down your old iPhone is a great way to introduce them to technology while also being mindful of your budget.

By using Family Sharing and parental controls, you can carefully monitor what apps and content your child accesses. Plus, it’s an excellent way to bring them into the Apple ecosystem.

Steps to set up Family Sharing and Parental Controls

Set up Family Sharing:

Open Settings and tap on your name at the top.

and tap on your name at the top. Select Family Sharing and tap Add Family Member to invite your child.

and tap to invite your child. If your child does not have an Apple ID, select Create an Account for a Child and follow the prompts to set up their account.

and follow the prompts to set up their account. If they already have an Apple ID, tap Invite People and choose how you want to send the invitation (AirDrop, Messages or Mail).

Enable Parental Controls:

Open Settings and scroll down to tap on Screen Time

and scroll down to tap on Under the Family section, tap on your child's name

If Screen Time is not already enabled, tap Turn On Screen Time

Follow the prompts to set it up as your child’s device.

Tap on Content & Privacy Restrictions

If prompted, enter your Screen Time passcode (you will need to create one if you haven't already)

(you will need to create one if you haven't already) Toggle on Content & Privacy Restrictions

You can now customize settings such as app limits, content restrictions and downtime settings, as needed.

such as app limits, content restrictions and downtime settings, as needed. For app limits, tap App Limits , then select categories or individual apps to set time limits.

, then select categories or individual apps to set time limits. To restrict explicit content or purchases, go to the respective sections under Content & Privacy Restrictions

This process will help you manage your child's device usage effectively while ensuring they have access to appropriate content.

3. Repurpose it as a webcam

In recent years, Apple’s Continuity Camera feature has made it easy to use an iPhone as a webcam for your Mac or Apple TV. While newer models work well for this purpose, older iPhones can still serve as excellent webcams, especially for online meetings and video calls.

Instead of purchasing an external webcam, your old iPhone can deliver superior video quality. iOS 18 even allows older iPhones to work as dedicated continuity cameras for Apple TV, which is ideal for FaceTime or Zoom calls with family and friends.

Steps to use your iPhone as a webcam

Download webcam apps: Consider apps like EpocCam or DroidCam from the App Store

Consider apps like EpocCam or DroidCam from the App Store Connect your iPhone: Follow the app's instructions to connect your iPhone to your computer via USB or Wi-Fi

Follow the app's instructions to connect your iPhone to your computer via USB or Wi-Fi Select your iPhone in video settings: In your video conferencing app (like Zoom or FaceTime), select your iPhone as the camera source

4. Make it a dedicated music player

Why use your main iPhone for music when you can repurpose your old one as a dedicated MP3 player? With your old iPhone set up as a music player, you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts without the distractions of text messages or social media notifications. It’s a perfect solution for workouts, long drives or when you just want to zone out with music.

5. Use it as a remote or smart home controller

If you own an Apple TV, you already know that your iPhone can function as a remote control. However, keeping your main phone tied up with the remote can be inconvenient. By making your old iPhone a dedicated Apple TV remote, you can still enjoy controlling your TV without using your primary phone.

Steps to set up your old iPhone as a remote

Set up Apple TV remote feature:

Ensure both devices are c onnected to the same Wi-Fi network

Open the Control Center on the old iPhone (swipe down from the upper-right corner)

on the old iPhone (swipe down from the upper-right corner) Tap on the Apple TV remote icon and follow the prompts to connect

Manage smart home devices:

Download smart home apps like Apple Home or those specific to your devices (e.g., Philips Hue)

like or those specific to your devices (e.g., Philips Hue) Follow the app instructions to add and control devices

Your old iPhone can even be a hub for all your smart home devices, from adjusting lights and thermostats to checking security cameras.

6. Save it for gaming

Smartphones have transformed mobile gaming, and your old iPhone could be an ideal portable gaming console. Many classic and modern games run smoothly on older iPhone models, and with subscription services like Apple Arcade, you can access a huge library of high-quality games. This is a fun, low-cost way to enjoy mobile gaming without draining your main iPhone’s battery life.

7. Convert it into an e-reader

For book lovers, using an old iPhone as a dedicated e-reader is a great option. You can install apps like Kindle or Apple Books from the App Store. The iPhone's display is perfect for reading books and graphic novels, and since you’re not using your main iPhone, there are no distractions like notifications to interrupt your reading.

You can disable all apps and notifications on the old device, making it a peaceful reading experience. Plus, you can still connect your AirPods to listen to audiobooks while on the go.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Just because you’ve upgraded to a new iPhone doesn’t mean your old one has to be discarded. There are countless ways to repurpose it, from boosting your productivity to controlling your smart home. This way, you can extend its lifespan and maximize the value of your purchase.

