When an unplanned iPhone and iPad software update gets pushed without warning, it usually means it is related to a serious security issue. Today is no exception. Apple has just pushed an alert to download the latest iOS 17.6.1 update without much detail except for these important words:

"This update includes important bug fixes and addresses an issue that prevents enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection."

While it offers you the choice to update now or update tonight, I recommend you do it now without waiting. Updates like these are becoming increasingly frequent as bad actors find ways to compromise your safety, security and privacy on Apple products.

What's in the iOS 17.6.1 software update?

iOS 17.6.1, released on Aug. 7, 2024, primarily addresses a critical issue affecting Apple's Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature. The update fixes a bug that prevented some users from enabling or disabling ADP, an optional iCloud security feature that expands end-to-end encryption to additional services such as device backups, Messages backups and Photos.

The issue manifested in two ways. Users attempting to enable ADP encountered an error in the user interface, accurately reflecting the problem. Users trying to disable ADP saw it deactivated in the interface while it remained active for their iCloud data. Despite the issue, Apple assures us that the few users affected by this problem still experienced the same level of security, if not more, than they initially believed.

After installing iOS 17.6.1, affected users who previously attempted to disable ADP will receive a notification directing them to Settings, where they can confirm their choice to turn off the feature.

The update includes the ADP fix, as well as other important bug fixes and security improvements. This release is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to maintain the stability and security of iOS 17 as the company prepares for the upcoming launch of iOS 18 later this year.

How to make sure your iPhone and iPad are up to date

Tap on Settings

Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

If an update is available, it will give you the option to download and install.

To keep your phone always up to date, you can turn on automatic updates by:

On the Software Update screen mentioned above, click the Automatic Updates row

row Switching on all relevant services you wish to keep updated, as seen below

A word of caution: Always back up your phone just in case. More about backing up and restoring your phone here.

Stay ahead of cyberthreats with strong antivirus software

Security glitches can have a greater impact on your life as more of our important details are easily accessible to skilled criminal hackers on devices without protection. That’s why I urge everyone to use strong antivirus protection on all devices, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware and potentially access your private information is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Make sure you find the one that’s right for you and your family. The teams at Apple and others like Microsoft are fighting a battle of bad actors that is like trying to stop a fire hose of water using a plastic solo cup. It takes time to respond to and build a patch designed to stop the bad guys. Using strong antivirus protection can offer another level of security that you are in control of, rather than waiting for the rest of the world to catch up with trouble.

We’ll continue to monitor this bug fix and any related issues.

Kurt's key takeaways

Staying on top of software updates like iOS 17.6.1 is essential for keeping your devices secure. By updating now, you protect your personal data from potential threats. Don’t forget that using strong antivirus software adds another layer of defense against cyber risks. As technology evolves, so do cybercriminals' tactics, so let’s stay proactive in safeguarding our digital lives.

