Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Apple hits record high as analysts bullish on AI push

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Apple hits all-time high as Morgan Stanley touts stock as 'top pick' for AI

- Toys 'R' Us AI-generated ad sparks fear and fascination

- Are you ready to trust your next ride to a robot chauffeur?

apple and AI

New software upgrades on all Apple devices  (Apple)

'TOP PICK': Apple shares rose to a record high during Monday's trading session after Morgan Stanley designated the stock as a "top pick" due to the company's artificial intelligence push to boost device sales.

AI AD DEBATE: The iconic toy retailer, Toys "R" Us, is back, and it's not just reopening stores. It's embracing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to tell its origin story in a way that's as innovative as it is nostalgic.

robot driver 1

The Musashi musculoskeletal humanoid robot  (University of Tokyo)

AI CAR CHAUFFEUR: Scientists at the University of Tokyo, led by Dr. Kento Kawaharazuka, have taken a novel approach to driverless cars. Instead of creating a fully autonomous vehicle, they've developed a robot that can drive a regular car.

CREEPY LEGO ROBOT: Imagine a Lego creation that can not only move but also see, hear and talk back to you. That's exactly what Creative Mindstorms has achieved with Dave, the world's most advanced artificial intelligence Lego robotic head.

lego dave head

An AI Lego robotic head  (Creative Mindstorms)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.