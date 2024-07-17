Apple hits record high as analysts bullish on AI push

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Apple hits all-time high as Morgan Stanley touts stock as 'top pick' for AI
- Toys 'R' Us AI-generated ad sparks fear and fascination
- Are you ready to trust your next ride to a robot chauffeur?
'TOP PICK': Apple shares rose to a record high during Monday's trading session after Morgan Stanley designated the stock as a "top pick" due to the company's artificial intelligence push to boost device sales.
AI AD DEBATE: The iconic toy retailer, Toys "R" Us, is back, and it's not just reopening stores. It's embracing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to tell its origin story in a way that's as innovative as it is nostalgic.
AI CAR CHAUFFEUR: Scientists at the University of Tokyo, led by Dr. Kento Kawaharazuka, have taken a novel approach to driverless cars. Instead of creating a fully autonomous vehicle, they've developed a robot that can drive a regular car.
CREEPY LEGO ROBOT: Imagine a Lego creation that can not only move but also see, hear and talk back to you. That's exactly what Creative Mindstorms has achieved with Dave, the world's most advanced artificial intelligence Lego robotic head.
