This $112K luxury EV from China can shake and jiggle off snow

The electric vehicle (EV) market is heating up, and Nio’s latest offering, the ET9, is part of a growing trend of premium EVs. With a $112,000 price tag, it’s poised to take on the likes of Porsche and other luxury brands. But what makes the ET9 stand out in a crowded field?

Shaking off the cold

One of the ET9’s most talked-about features is its ability to shake off snow. This is thanks to an intelligent chassis known as Skyride, which allows the vehicle to jiggle. This system enables the vehicle to perform high-frequency vibrations, similar to how a dog shakes off water.

When activated, the ET9 can rock back and forth to effectively shed snow from its surfaces, including the windshield, roof and windows. This innovative approach ensures that the vehicle can maintain visibility and mobility even in snowy conditions, adding to the luxury and convenience of the EV experience.

Big comfort, big tech

The ET9 also delivers a spacious cabin, complete with a 360-degree tray for backseat passengers and an "executive bridge." But it’s not just about comfort; the ET9 boasts a lightweight battery and motor technology that promises a 158-mile range from just a five-minute charge.

Nio’s global ambitions

Nio is serious about EVs. Already a hit in China and Europe, the company has set its sights on the American market by 2025. Nio U.S. market CEO Ganesh Iyer’s vision is clear: He wants Nio cars to be a common sight on American roads, and he’s calling for support from all quarters to make it happen.

Innovating for ease

Nio is redefining convenience with around 2,000 battery-swap stations worldwide, where drivers can exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones via a simple voice command. This innovative approach could revolutionize how we think about EV charging.

Financial incentives and environmental impact

Owning an EV like the ET9 comes with perks. Buyers can take advantage of up to $7,500 in tax breaks, and the savings continue with reduced gas and maintenance costs. Plus, choosing an EV means significantly less air pollution.

Kurt's key takeaways

The ET9’s quick charge capability and snow-shaking feature are more than just novelties; they represent the forward-thinking innovations driving the EV market forward. With potential savings and environmental benefits, the shift to electric is not just a trend; it’s a transition to a cleaner, more efficient mode of transportation. As for the ET9, it’s only a matter of time before it makes its mark in the U.S., bringing a touch of luxury to the eco-friendly car scene.

