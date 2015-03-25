Report: Citadel Broadcasting Close to Finalizing Contract With Don Imus

Citadel Broadcasting is close to finalizing a contract with Don Imus that would bring the radio host back to the airwaves, a person familiar with the discussions said Tuesday, Newsday reported.

A morning gig with WABC in New York, which Citadel owns, seems a likely placement for Imus. Citadel also owns WPLJ-FM.

Currently, the ABC spot is occupied by Ron Kuby and Curtis Sliwa.

Click here to read the Newsday report

Citadel and its chief executive, Farid Suleman, are rumored to have been interested in Imus for months.

He would bring along his longtime newsman, Charles McCord, who last appeared on WFAN on Aug. 31. It's not clear what role Bernard McGuirk, a more controversial member of Imus' old gang, would play.

Imus was fired by CBS Radio and removed from WFAN on April 12, eight days after making comments that many regarded as sexist and/or racist directed at the Rutgers women's basketball team. His show also had been simulcast on MSNBC.

