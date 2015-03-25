Lawyer Says Photo Shoot Video Upset Diaz

Cameron Diaz's (search) entertainment attorney testified Friday that the actress became upset when she was shown a videotape from a photo shoot in which she posed topless.

"She started to shake. She was really uncomfortable," attorney Marcy Morris told jurors hearing the case against John Rutter (search), who is accused of trying to blackmail her over the photos.

Rutter is accused of trying to sell the pictures to Diaz for $3.5 million before her film "Charlie's Angeles: Full Throttle" was released.

Diaz testified Thursday that Rutter told her if she didn't buy the photos, taken in 1992 before she was famous, he could sell them for $5 million to buyers he said would use them to portray her as a "bad angel."

Rutter showed the photos and video to Diaz during a June 23, 2003, meeting at Morris' office, and the actress watched between 60 and 90 seconds of the video before turning it off, Morris said.

"(She) said, 'I don't need to see any more of this garbage,'" Morris testified.

Rutter then showed the actress a release form he said she had signed, and she immediately denied it was her signature, Morris said.

"I was furious. I said, 'You're trying to extort money from my client!'" Morris said.

Rutter, 42, is charged with attempted grand theft for the alleged blackmail scheme, forgery for the signature on the form and perjury for declaring in a separate civil case that the signature was authentic. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison. An extortion charge has been dropped.

During Diaz's testimony Thursday, defense attorney Mark Werksman suggested she was trying to unreasonably suppress photos she considered damaging even though she has often posed provocatively when it benefited her career.

The actress is also suing Rutter in civil court. A judge has issued a permanent injunction prohibiting Rutter from distributing the photos.