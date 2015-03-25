British Fugitive Child Sex Offender Arrested in Greece

Greek police say they have arrested a fugitive British child sex offender on the southern resort island of Crete.

A police statement says the 56-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in the coastal village of Lentas, on a European arrest warrant.

The British Embassy identified him Friday as Stephen Burnell, of Scunthorpe in northern England.

Burnell was convicted in 2007 of a string of sex offenses including attempted rape, indecency with a child and taking indecent photographs of a child. He fled before his conviction and was sentenced to 6 years' imprisonment.

Burnell was placed on the British Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre's Most Wanted Web site in August 2007

He is being held in Crete pending extradition.