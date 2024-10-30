Yankees believe they 'still got a shot' at World Series after crucial win over Dodgers; LA looks to win Game 5

The New York Yankees finally put together the offensive performance their fans had hoped for in the beginning of their matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers and avoided a World Series sweep on Tuesday night, 11-4.

The Dodgers still lead the series 3-1, with Game 5 set for Wednesday night in the Bronx. The game will start at 8:08 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it on FOX.

The Yankees needed hope, and they received it in the form of an Anthony Volpe grand slam a few innings after Freddie Freeman put the Dodgers up 2-0 in the first inning with another home run.

"It’s my dream, but it was all my friends’ dreams, all my cousins’ dreams, probably my sister’s dream, too. But winning the World Series was first and foremost. by far. Nothing else compares. So still got a lot of work to do," Volpe told FOX Sports’ Derek Jeter after the game.

This time, New York did not face any Dodgers starters.

Los Angeles manager Dave Robers used all relievers from start to finish to give his rotation a break. The coin flip did not pay off. Once the Yankees bats got going, it did not appear they would stop.

The Dodgers will look to close out the series as Jack Flaherty is set to start. The Yankees will try to force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles with Gerrit Cole as the starter.

"As far as outcomes, to have six guys in your pen that are feeling good, rested, I feel good about that," Robert said.

Freeman has homered in six straight World Series games.

"I'll look back on it after, hopefully, we win and get this thing done tomorrow," Freeman said. "Pretty cool. Obviously, hopefully I can keep it going tomorrow."

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the World Series. The only one team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in any series were the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who did it against the Yankees in the American League Championship.

"They’re going to fight," Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said. "If you made it this far, you have a resilient team that’s going to fight the whole time."

Wednesday night is another chance for the Yankees to go 1-0.

"We’re in a tough position, but there’s a lot of baseball left to be played and anything can happen," Cole said, via MLB.com. "Hey, we're still in the World Series. Hey, we're in the Bronx. We've still got a shot at this thing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.