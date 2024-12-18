Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

WNBA star Angel Reese reveals creepy love letters from prisoners: 'People are crazy'

Reese says she got the love notes while she was in college, and police got involved

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese revealed on the latest episode of her podcast that prisoners found out her mom’s address and started to write her love letters.

Reese, who attended Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national championship, said on "Unapologetically Angel" that her mom had to get police involved.

Angel Reese looks on

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sep 22, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

"When I was in college, somehow, some way, these men in jail used to send letters – like love letters. Somehow, one of them got my address, my mom’s address. And my mom had to like do all that and call the police and all that," she said.

"He talking about, ‘When I get out I’m coming for you. I’m going to be with you. We going to have kids.’ Sir, take a timeout."

Reese’s guest, Coco Jones, joked that the person who sent her the weird message should get an extra two years in prison for "scary behavior."

Angel Reese free throw

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena on Aug 30, 2024 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

"People are crazy," Reese declared.

Reese, who is from Baltimore, played two seasons with the Terrapins before she transferred to LSU for her junior and senior seasons. She led the nation in scoring and rebounding during the 2022-23 season with 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game.

She averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.

Angel Reese at an NBA game

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese sits court side during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Dec 3, 2024 in New York City. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Sky selected her with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in 34 games. Her season was cut short due to an injury.

