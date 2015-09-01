Twins assign 7 players to Arizona Fall League

The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday announced seven players from their minor-league system will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League this year.

The seven:

-- Pitcher Nick Burdi: In 40 games combined with Single-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chatanooga, Bordi has a 4.01 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 77 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.

-- Catcher Mitch Garver: Has a .245 batting average and .355 on-base percentage in 121 games for Single-A Fort Myers.

-- Pitcher Trevor Hildenberger: In 40 games combined with Single-A teams in Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids,has a 1.43 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with a .170 opponent batting average. Also has 79 strikeouts and just six walks in 63 innings.

-- Pitcher Jake Reed: After struggling to a 5.64 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 33 games for Double-A Chatanooga, Reed has not allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings (with a 0.79 WHIP) for Single-A Fort Myers.

-- Pitcher Taylor Rogers: Has a 4.19 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 26 games (25 starts) for Triple-A Rochester.

-- Catcher Stuart Turner: Has a .220 batting average in 93 games for Double-A Chatanooga while throwing out nearly 40 percent of attempted base stealers.

-- Adam Brett Walker: In 127 games for Double-A Chatanooga is batting .244 with a .499 slugging percentage, which includes 30 doubles and 29 home runs. Also has 101 RBI and 12 steals.