Tuesday Sports In Brief

NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry is the first unanimous NBA MVP, earning the award for the second straight season after leading the defending champion Warriors to a record-setting season.

The Golden State superstar is the 11th player in league history to be voted MVP in consecutive seasons and the first guard to do so since Steve Nash in 2004-05 and 2005-06. Curry received 1,310 points from the 130 media voters from the U.S. and Canada.

He was followed in the vote by Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio, LeBron James of Cleveland and Oklahoma City teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. Curry's teammate Draymond Green was seventh.

NFL

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - It looks like a $200 price tag couldn't keep Tom Brady's fans from gobbling up the Patriots quarterback's new cookbook.

The TB12 Nutrition Manual features 89 recipes and is described on the four-time Super Bowl champion's website as being printed on 100-pound text paper with covers made from natural wood that include laser etching.

Brady has posted a picture from the book on his Facebook page, calling it ''another step toward achieving your peak performance.'' Recipes include avocado ice cream and carrot cake.

The book can be taken apart and expanded. The description on the site says anyone who buys it will receive additional pages with new or modified recipes.

It's listed as sold out and a note says more may be available early next month.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) - Manchester United's hopes of Champions League football took a battering in a 3-2 defeat at West Ham that followed an attack on the visiting team's bus as it arrived for the match.

Objects were thrown as the bus pulled up outside the stadium for West Ham's last ever game at the Boleyn Ground, ahead of its move to the Olympic Stadium next season. Video footage showed damage to sections of the tinted external windows, while a police officer and a member of the public were injured.

Inside the ground, Winston Reid headed a late winner to give West Ham a victory that left United in fifth place in the standings, two points behind Manchester City with one round of matches to play.

Kickoff was delayed by 45 minutes.

MEXICO CITY (AP) - FIFA will spend the next year formulating new World Cup bidding requirements as part of a process that will see the 2026 hosts decided in 2020.

The governing body is beefing up the rules after the tainted dual votes in 2010 for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups set off years of scandals that culminated in Sepp Blatter being forced out of the presidency.

During a consultation phase, which lasts until next May, FIFA will develop human rights requirements for bidding nations - a reaction to criticism of working conditions in 2022 World Cup host Qatar.

FIFA expects a decision by October on whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino can honor an election manifesto pledge and expand the World Cup from 32 to 40 teams.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC's audience for Nyquist's victory in the Kentucky Derby has fallen by a half-million viewers a year after American Pharoah became the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

Although racing was hoping for a rise in popularity on the heels of a Triple Crown, NBC said that Saturday's Derby averaged 15.5 million viewers with 9.0 rating and 21 share. The 2015 Derby drew an average of 16 million viewers and a 9.6/23.

Nyquist, named for hockey player Gustav Nyquist, may have helped NBC's ratings for Game 5 of the Penguins-Capitals NHL playoff series. Televised after the Derby, it ranked as the second most-watched non-Stanley Cup Final game in at least 23 years, averaging 4.2 million viewers.

Ratings represent the percentage of U.S. homes with televisions tuned to a program. Shares measure the percentage in use at the time.

BOXING

Terence Crawford and Viktor Postol, both unbeaten 140-pound champions, will meet in a title unification fight July 23 in Las Vegas.

Promoter Bob Arum announced the bout at a news conference in Los Angeles.

Both fighters are 28-0 and will put their title belts and unbeaten marks on the line in a scheduled 12-round fight from the MGM Grand arena.

Crawford, of Omaha, Nebraska, has won four of his last five by stoppage. The 2014 fighter of the year by the Boxing Writers Association of America will be making his third defense of the WBO version of the title.

Postol, who is from Ukraine, is coming off the biggest win of his career. He stopped heavily favored former world champion Lucas Matthysse in October to win the WBC belt.

The fight will be televised on pay-per-view.

OLYMPICS

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Marathon world-record holder Dennis Kimetto won't run at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after making himself unavailable for Kenya's team.

Two-time London Marathon champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang also asked not to be considered.

Eliud Kipchoge, winner of this year's London Marathon in a course record and the second-fastest time ever, will lead Kenya's men's challenge in Rio. He's joined by Stanley Biwott and Wesley Korir on the team announced Tuesday. Cyprian Kotut and Bernard Kipyego are reserves.

Jemima Sumgong is on the women's team after her victory at the London Marathon last month. Helah Kiprop and Visiline Jepkesho were also selected, with reserves Mary Keitany and Florence Kiplagat.

HOCKEY

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Germany beat Slovakia 5-1 at the hockey world championship, which also saw Danish defenseman Jesper Jensen taken to hospital after hitting his head against the glass in a game against Switzerland.

Jensen was caught by a hard check from Switzerland's captain Andres Ambuhl early in the third period of the game in Moscow.

''Jesper is currently being examined at the hospital but we have not yet received any diagnosis from our team doctor,'' Danish team spokesman Claus Christensen told The Associated Press.

Switzerland went on to beat Denmark 3-2 in overtime.