Trail Blazers down Magic in OT

LaMarcus Aldridge posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Portland Trail Blazers took a 125-119 overtime win over the Orlando Magic.

Damian Lillard had the go-ahead bucket in the extra period, scored the next basket and followed that with a steal and an assist as part of an 18-point, 10-assist game for the Trail Blazers, who have won five of their last six and eight straight at home.

Wesley Matthews had 24 points and J.J. Hickson added 20 points and 15 boards in a winning effort.

J.J. Redick scored 29 points with five assists, while Arron Afflalo added 24 points and five boards for the Magic, who have dropped nine straight and are on their longest losing streak since dropping 13 straight from March 13-April 10, 2004.

"Our effort was unbelievable," said Orlando head coach Jacque Vaughn. "We didn't get the win, but at the end of the day we came and we put our work in. Tough loss."

Nicolas Batum hit a 3-pointer with 3:03 to play in the fourth quarter to give Portland a 101-97 lead. After Jameer Nelson hit a jumper to bring Orlando within two, Lillard countered with two at the line.

A bit later, Batum made another 3-pointer for a 106-101 lead, but Nelson answered with two from the line with a minute left in regulation and after an Aldridge miss, Nikola Vucevic made a bucket with 21.4 seconds left to cut Portland's edge to 106-105.

Batum made his two from the stripe with 16.8 showing, but Nelson buried a 3- ball to tie the game at 108-108 with 8.9 seconds left. Lillard's long shot at the buzzer missed and the game went to overtime.

With the score tied at 112-112 in the extra session, Lillard hit a jumper with two minutes remaining to put Portland ahead. After a Redick miss, Lillard drove the lane and lofted a floater that bounced high off the rim and went in with 1:22 left to put the Blazers up by four.

Lillard then swiped the ball from Afflalo and fed Hickson for a dunk and a six-point lead with 1:07 left. Matthews followed that with a slam of his own after a Nelson miss to put the game out of reach.

Portland held a 25-24 lead after the first 12 minutes, but Orlando closed the first half with the final seven points to take a 57-48 advantage into the halftime break.

A 12-2 run by the Trail Blazers in the third quarter got the team back into the game, and Portland later scored eight straight to grab a 79-75 lead.

"Early on in the season, we get down 11 [points] like that, there's no telling how that game's going to turn out," said Matthews. "But with the recent streak we've been on, our record as of late, we've got a confidence and a swagger about us."

Afflalo hit two free throws in the final minute of the third quarter and Redick nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to make it an 85-85 game going into the fourth.

Game Notes

Portland hosts Miami on Thursday ... Orlando continues its four-game road trip in Denver on Wednesday ... Portland has won four of its last five meetings against Orlando ... Batum finished the game with 16 points and tied a career- high with 10 assists ... Portland shot 51.1 percent while Orlando hit 49.5 percent of its attempts.