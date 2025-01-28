Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LIX

Tony Romo accuses Travis Kelce of flopping after key Chiefs TD in AFC title game

Chiefs-Bills game had a few officiating controversies

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is this year's Chiefs squad the best version of the reigning champs? | The Facility Video

Is this year's Chiefs squad the best version of the reigning champs? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy discusses whether this season's Kansas City Chiefs squad is the best version of the reigning champs or not.

The dramatic AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills included two officiating storylines that were the talk of the NFL world during the game and one that was a bit more underappreciated.

Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown run in the second quarter saw a penalty come flying at the end of the play. Bills safety Damar Hamlin tried to tackle Mahomes before he reached the end zone but was unsuccessful.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Travis Kelce plays to the crowd

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates onstage after the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Mahomes’ momentum carried him and Hamlin a few more yards before the quarterback was tackled. Travis Kelce came over and gave Hamlin a few extra words after the touchdown. It wasn’t clear what the tight end said.

Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips came over in defense of Hamlin and got into the Chiefs star’s grill. Kelce flailed backward and Phillips was called for a penalty.

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS broadcaster, noticed it and called Kelce out.

"Kelce knows how to get under your skin," Romo said. "And Phillips comes in … [Kelce] tries for the flop."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tony Romo at an OU game

Tony Romo is pictured before the game between Oklahoma and Alabama in Norman, Okla., on Nov. 23, 2024. (BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The controversial calls around the Chiefs have become a theme of their playoff run so far. Two questionable penalties were called on the Houston Texans in the Chiefs’ divisional round win, and Mahomes tried for a third when he flailed out of bounds after a run.

Mahomes admitted he went a little too far to try to draw a flag.

"I would say that the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get a flag and the ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag, and I understood it immediately," he said in a radio interview last week.

"But at the same time, the one that everybody’s talking about where I fell down, it’s like I was just trying to get out of the way of getting smoked by the defensive lineman running in.

"So, I’ll try to keep doing that and not take those hits because that’s the smart way to stay in the football game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

All eyes will be on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.