Tom Brady reveals initial reaction to Bill Belichick taking North Carolina job

Tom Brady revealed his initial reaction when he found out Bill Belichick decided to become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Brady talked about his former coach’s decision while calling the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Fox Sunday evening.

"Kind of blew me away when I heard the news," Brady told Fox play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. "I didn’t think that was an opportunity he was looking at. But they’re getting, obviously, a tremendous coach.

"Being in that locker room with him when I did for many years, those guys are gonna play very hard. He’s gonna coach them well. It’s a great benefit for all those players who are going to that program because they’re getting the best coach the NFL has ever seen – now he’s at a college level."

Burkhardt asked Brady about how he thought Belichick’s recruiting was going to go.

The former New England Patriots star quarterback admitted that his former coach was not exactly the warmest person in the world.

"He’s not the warmest and fuzziest of all time. It’s not like there’s tons of … I remember one year after we won the Super Bowl in our first year, we got in a limo on Bourbon Street after we beat the Rams in 2001, we got in a limo after the game, the next morning at the MVP press conference he goes, ‘You know what, Tom? You had a pretty good season.’ That was a about as warm and fuzzy as it got with coach Belichick," Brady said.

Belichick is set to replace Mack Brown as head coach. The Tar Heels are 6-6 this year and play UConn in the Fenway Bowl. Freddie Kitchens will coach the team for the game.

North Carolina has gone to six consecutive bowl games. They have had one 10-win season since 1998.