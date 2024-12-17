Titans' Will Levis benched in loss to Bengals with ex in stands

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis had a tough outing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and fans added a little insult to injury as well.

Levis was benched in the third quarter after he threw the third interception of his day to Bengals safety Geno Stone. The defensive back ran it back for a touchdown to essentially put the game out of reach for Tennessee. Mason Rudolph finished the game at quarterback.

The second-year quarterback was 8-of-12 for 89 yards. He had three interceptions. Tennessee lost the game 37-27 and dropped to 3-11 on the year.

To make matters worse, fans noted that Levis’ ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy was at Nissan Stadium to take in the game. Duddy was tagged in Instagram photos with some friends. She wore a Titans jacket.

Duddy gained notoriety in April 2023 as she sat with Levis in the NFL Draft green room as he waited for his name to be called. It never happened in the first round, though the Titans pulled the trigger in the second round with the 33rd overall pick on the gunslinger out of Kentucky.

As Levis was set to begin his rookie year, Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" reported the couple broke things off after three years together.

Duddy, a social media influencer, moved to Nashville prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Levis has 1,916 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 11 starts this season. But with the Titans only winning two games with him as the starter, the experiment may be over.