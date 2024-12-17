Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Titans' Will Levis benched in loss to Bengals with ex in stands

Levis was benched after throwing his 3rd interception

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Titans' Will Levis on draft fall, family spotlight, first months in NFL

Titans' Will Levis on draft fall, family spotlight, first months in NFL

Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis talked about how he was able to stay ‘sane’ during his draft freefall.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis had a tough outing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and fans added a little insult to injury as well.

Levis was benched in the third quarter after he threw the third interception of his day to Bengals safety Geno Stone. The defensive back ran it back for a touchdown to essentially put the game out of reach for Tennessee. Mason Rudolph finished the game at quarterback.

Will Levis and Gia Duddy pose for picture

Will Levis and Gia Duddy attend the Rookie Premiere Wrap Party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin on May 20, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The second-year quarterback was 8-of-12 for 89 yards. He had three interceptions. Tennessee lost the game 37-27 and dropped to 3-11 on the year.

To make matters worse, fans noted that Levis’ ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy was at Nissan Stadium to take in the game. Duddy was tagged in Instagram photos with some friends. She wore a Titans jacket.

Will Levis pressured

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass while being pressured by the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Duddy gained notoriety in April 2023 as she sat with Levis in the NFL Draft green room as he waited for his name to be called. It never happened in the first round, though the Titans pulled the trigger in the second round with the 33rd overall pick on the gunslinger out of Kentucky.

As Levis was set to begin his rookie year, Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" reported the couple broke things off after three years together. 

Duddy, a social media influencer, moved to Nashville prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Will Levis walks off the field

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis walks off the field after the Cincinnati Bengals game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Levis has 1,916 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 11 starts this season. But with the Titans only winning two games with him as the starter, the experiment may be over.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.