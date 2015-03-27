Thomas leads Terps over NC State

Alyssa Thomas finished with a 24-point, 17- double to help No. 6 Maryland wrap up the regular season with a 50 victory over NC State at Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday.

Laurin Mincy added 12 points for Maryland (25-4, 12-4 ACC), which has now won four straight since a 76-74 loss to ACC-rival Miami-Florida on Feb. 12.

Marissa Kastanek and Kody Burke scored nine points apiece for NC State (16-14, 5-11), which has lost four of its last five contests.

Maryland began the game on a 17-3 spurt over the first six-plus minutes of action, but NC State countered with a 14-2 run to pull within two, 19-17, with just under nine minutes to play in the first.

NC State got 21 of its 25 first-half points from its bench to keep the game close at 30-25 heading into the locker room.

The margin teetered around five for much of the second half until Thomas netted back-to-back jumpers and Kim Rodgers buried a three-pointer to put the Terps on top 54-43 with 7:41 remaining.

NC State answered with a trey of its own from Burke but Thomas netted the next six points for the Terps to help Maryland pull away for the victory.