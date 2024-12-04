Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair posts cryptic message after suspension for Trevor Lawrence hit is upheld

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it was upholding the three-game suspension for Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Houston Texans linebacker hit Trevor Lawrence in the head and neck area, which landed him on injured reserve, likely ending his season.

Al-Shaair posted an apology to Lawrence on Monday, but he took a different route on Wednesday.

He posted on Instagram a photo collage with the cryptic caption, "IF YOU WANT ME TO BE YOUR VILLAIN, ILL BE YOUR VILLAIN! [middle finger emoji] SEE YOU SOON"

The four photos he posted were of himself entering the field, a pro-Palestinian cleat, a photo of Heath Ledger as The Joker and a quote reading "There is a beauty in being rejected, misunderstood, unseen, and unprotected by people. It teaches you to rely on Allah for everything."

Lawrence posted on X on Sunday night that he was "home and feeling better," but the IR stint will cause him to miss the next four games.

That would make Lawrence eligible to return for the final game of the season, but it is hard to imagine the Jaguars risking anything in a meaningless game. In fact, the only meaning for them could be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft.

Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations, announced that Al-Shaair would be suspended without pay in a lengthy letter, calling the hit "unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules."

The hit resulted in a melee between the two teams, but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said the Jags overreacted.

"Unfortunate that Trevor got hurt. Hope Trevor is OK, but it’s also, if we’re sliding, we have to get down. If we’re getting out of bounds, we get out of bounds and that rule is there to protect the quarterbacks, and we want our quarterbacks to be safe in the league, so we just have to be safe. If we’re sliding, make sure we’re keeping our heads down. And the entire thing is Azeez – he hits the guy, but their sideline overreacts, and it turns into a melee.

"It wasn’t our guys. It’s their team overreacted, pushed our guy, dragging our guy to the sideline, so that’s uncalled for on that side. We have to be better on the sidelines, as well, with both teams."

Runyan also pointed to Al-Shaair’s involvement in the on-field brawl that erupted after the hit, as well as previous hits he has had that led to his punishment.

