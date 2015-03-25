Ten-man PSG held at home by Ajaccio

PSG only managed to move one point clear at the top of Ligue 1 on Friday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by Ajaccio.

The hosts controlled the action for the majority of the first half before being reduced to 10 men on the stroke of halftime when Thiago Motta made a clumsy challenge from behind on Ajaccio's Frederic Sammaritano, earning himself a straight red card.

PSG had an abundance of chances in the game as Motta skimmed the post and Zlatan Ibrahimovic spurned a good opportunity from inside the area.

Even after going down to 10 men PSG was more dangerous as Ajaccio hardly posed any offensive threat.

Ajaccio goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa did well in the second half to keep out a header from Alex Costa before Blaise Matuidi fired over the net on two separate occasions despite being positioned in dangerous areas.

The other match on Friday saw St Etienne and Toulouse play to a 2-2 draw after Yohan Mollo scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute for St Etienne.

Toulouse took a 2-1 lead into halftime as goals from Etienne Didot and Christopher Aurier canceled out the opening tally from St Etienne's Loic Perrin.

On Saturday, Lyon will try to take over the top spot in the league with a win at second-from-the-bottom Troyes, while Rennes hopes to move closer to a place in the top three with a victory at home against Bordeaux.

Nancy owns only one victory this season and hosts Lille, bottom-half sides Evian and Brest meet up at the Parc des Sports and Montpellier entertains fifth-place Lorient.

Marseille's trip to Sochaux highlights Sunday's action as the visitors also look to move past PSG with a win against a Sochaux side that sits in the bottom three.

Reims sits only three points above the drop zone and hosts Bastia and Nice faces off with Valenciennes as the two sides sit level on 29 points.