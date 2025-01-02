Sugar Bowl security beefed up to Super Bowl levels, official says

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Thursday security for the Sugar Bowl will be beefed up to Super Bowl levels in the wake of a terror attack on Bourbon Street.

The Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame was postponed to 4 p.m. ET on Thursday evening after it was originally scheduled for Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirkpatrick appeared on NBC’s "Today" show and gave some insight on security.

"We are going to have absolutely hundreds of officers and staff lining our streets," Kirkpatrick said, mentioning Bourbon Street as one of the places where security will be increased.

"We are staffing up at the same level if not more so than we were prepared for Super Bowl."

OHIO STATE'S JEREMIAH SMITH BREAKS BIG TEN'S FRESHMAN TD RECEIVING RECORD

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place in February at the Caesars Superdome – the same site where the Sugar Bowl is set to kick off.

The Superdome was also the host site for the Super Bowl that took place after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Police officers and snipers were seen on top of high-rise buildings and the Superdome itself.

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said Wednesday that "public safety is paramount."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was going to be at the Sugar Bowl in a message to fans who were on the fence about going.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I tell you one thing: Your governor’s going to be there," Landry said. "That is proof, believe you me, that that facility and this city is safer today than it was yesterday."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.