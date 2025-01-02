Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Sugar Bowl security beefed up to Super Bowl levels, official says

Georgia and Notre Dame play at the Caesars Superdome at 4 pm ET

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Louisiana AG suggests Sugar Bowl should be further postponed after terror attack Video

Louisiana AG suggests Sugar Bowl should be further postponed after terror attack

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill tells ‘Fox & Friends’ she would like to see the college bowl game in New Orleans delayed at least another day as the investigation into the Bourbon Street attack continues.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Thursday security for the Sugar Bowl will be beefed up to Super Bowl levels in the wake of a terror attack on Bourbon Street.

The Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame was postponed to 4 p.m. ET on Thursday evening after it was originally scheduled for Wednesday night.

Police walk the scene

New Orleans police and federal agents investigate a suspected terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

New Orleans police

New Orleans police and federal agents investigate a suspected terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Kirkpatrick appeared on NBC’s "Today" show and gave some insight on security.

"We are going to have absolutely hundreds of officers and staff lining our streets," Kirkpatrick said, mentioning Bourbon Street as one of the places where security will be increased.

"We are staffing up at the same level if not more so than we were prepared for Super Bowl."

New Orleans police probe terror attack

New Orleans police and federal agents investigate a suspected terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place in February at the Caesars Superdome – the same site where the Sugar Bowl is set to kick off.

The Superdome was also the host site for the Super Bowl that took place after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. Police officers and snipers were seen on top of high-rise buildings and the Superdome itself.

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said Wednesday that "public safety is paramount."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was going to be at the Sugar Bowl in a message to fans who were on the fence about going.

Caesars Superdome in December 2024

An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

"I tell you one thing: Your governor’s going to be there," Landry said. "That is proof, believe you me, that that facility and this city is safer today than it was yesterday."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

