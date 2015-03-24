Streaking Flames welcome Isles

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Calgary Flames will try to push their winning streak to five straight games on Friday night as they welcome the New York Islanders to the Saddledome.

The Flames' current run comes on the heels of eight straight losses and includes a win in each of the first three contests of a six-game homestand.

Calgary twice trailed on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers, but secured a victory when Josh Jooris scored 1:08 into overtime. After coming out of the penalty box, Jooris skated down on a 2-on-1 break and converted a feed from Jiri Hudler.

That gave the Flames their NHL-leading eighth victory this season when trailing after two periods.

"This is a pretty special group," Flames coach Bob Hartley said. "We never quit."

Joe Colborne had two goals and Lance Bouma scored the other for the Flames.

Jonas Hiller turned away 17 shots in the win. He is 2-0-0 lifetime versus the Islanders with a 1.83 goals against average and .929 save percentage in five games with three starts.

The Islanders opened up a seven-game road trip on Wednesday with an impressive 5-2 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets. Frans Nielsen scored a pair of goals with an assist, while Ryan Strome had a career-high four points off a goal and three assists.

Anders Lee and Josh Bailey also scored and Jaroslav Halak posted 21 saves to improve New York to 6-1-1 in its past eight games.

"A couple of the bounces went our way," said Lee. "You know, you get rewarded when you work hard and you create those opportunities. Tonight, that's what happened."

The Isles are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins atop the Metropolitan Division with 51 points and the western portion of their road trip sees upcoming visits to Edmonton and Vancouver. New York then heads back east to face the New Jersey Devils next Friday.

Halak is 4-5-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .913 save percentage in 10 career starts versus the Flames, who won both of their matchups last season with the Islanders.