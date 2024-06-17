Steelers' TJ Watt laments lack of playoff success, willing to do 'whatever is possible to win'

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been as dominant as any defender on the football field since he made his NFL debut back in 2017.

Watt has been a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, when he recorded 22.5 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, there is one thing that still needles him as he is set to turn 30 later this year – the lack of playoff success. Watt has played in three playoff games with the Steelers – in 2017, 2020 and 2021, but has not been able to find himself in a deep run with the team.

"For me, it is all about no playoff wins," Watt said in a recent interview with The Athletic. "I am trying to do anything I can do. We have so much turnover year to year and so many new guys that it is trying to learn as much as possible coming from guys from other organizations that have done it and won championships since being in the league.

"I am going to do whatever is possible to win. It is about not taking any day for granted, and when it comes down to executing and working, putting everything aside and getting it done."

BENGALS WR TEE HIGGINS REPORTEDLY SIGNS $21.8M FRANCHISE TAG

Watt did not map out how much longer he has left in the NFL but noted that he does not "have forever to play."

"I have always approached the game as right now, and I have never taken it for granted, and that hasn’t changed at all."

Watt finished the 2023 season with an NFL-leading 19 sacks. He was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as well. He missed the team’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh was sixth in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed last season.