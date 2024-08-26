Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Staten Island Little League coach stands by Aaron Judge remarks: 'They were disappointed'

The Staten Island Little League coach made his scathing remarks last week

A New York City Little League coach doubled down on his criticism of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who said last week the superstar did not interact with his players while the organization was in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, last week.

Bob Laterza, who coaches Staten Island South Shore Little League, told the Staten Island Advance that Judge did not meet with the team. The Yankees fired back at Laterza, saying he could "learn a lot" from Judge.

Aaron Judge with the LLers

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, poses with Little League players prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on Aug. 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Laterza talked to the New York Post about the remarks on Sunday.

"The only reason I said anything to the Advance is because these kids, they’re my kids when they’re with me," he said. "They were disappointed. 

"How can I explain to them the guy can’t even turn around and wave? All right, you could say he’s busy in the game. … We’re 10 feet away. I mean they waved to the bleachers when they’re up at bat."

Laterza was under the impression the Yankees were going to give his team special attention, given that both teams are within the limits of the five boroughs.

Aaron Judge on the on-deck circle

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, looks on from the on-deck circle during the 2024 Little League Classic game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Some Yankees players were able to meet with the Staten Island team, but the logistics of the planned meet-and-greet hampered the young players’ abilities to meet Judge.

Laterza said he was upset that Judge did not acknowledge the team while he was on deck during the Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers.

"It seems like [the Yankees] couldn’t get through the crowds to get to The Grove where the rec room where we were held up to meet them was. I guess it happens especially with crowds like that," he told the New York Post. "I understand that. And then he couldn’t come out, he’s preparing for a game, I understand that. I mean how much can we understand? Why can’t you turn around and wave? That was the gist. What was the big entitlement?"

Outside of the Little League Classc

A general view of the archway leading into Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field during the 2024 Little League Classic game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Yankees declined to comment on Laterza’s new remarks, according to the paper.

Laterza said he still wants an apology from Judge.

