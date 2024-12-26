'Sopranos' star says she wanted to 'go after' 76ers' Joel Embiid for elbowing Knicks guard during playoff game

Don’t mess with Carmela Soprano.

Edie Falco, the actress who played the wife of Tony Soprano on the acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos," revealed in an interview with New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart that she was really upset with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the playoffs.

Falco said she was about to go after Embiid after the big man elbowed Brunson in the first round of the playoffs last season.

"Joel Embiid, he’s mean," Falco said in the latest episode of the "Roommates Show." "He like elbowed you in a game last year and I was going to go after him. I mean that’s how bad it was. And then I think I’ve seen you guys play since then and you guys are all like cool with each other. I’m like, ‘You don’t hold a grudge?’"

Brunson said he’s known Embiid since they came into the league and made clear that it wasn’t cool of him to throw the elbow, but whatever ill will there was between them at the time of the heated moment was gone.

The Knicks got the last laugh anyway, as they defeated the 76ers in the first round and eventually lost to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.

Falco is long removed from her "Sopranos" days. She’s set for a "Nurse Jackie" sequel on Amazon Prime Video.