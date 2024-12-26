Expand / Collapse search
New York Knicks

'Sopranos' star says she wanted to 'go after' 76ers' Joel Embiid for elbowing Knicks guard during playoff game

Edie Falco appeared on Knicks stars' podcast

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Nick breaks down why Jalen Brunson signed a 'discounted' extension with the Knicks | What's Wright? Video

Nick breaks down why Jalen Brunson signed a 'discounted' extension with the Knicks | What's Wright?

Nick Wright dives into Jalen Brunson's discounted four-year, $156.6 million extension with the New York Knicks, which left $113 million on the table if he waited another year.

Don’t mess with Carmela Soprano.

Edie Falco, the actress who played the wife of Tony Soprano on the acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos," revealed in an interview with New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart that she was really upset with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the playoffs.

TV still from "The Sopranos"

Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano in "The Sopranos." (HBO)

Falco said she was about to go after Embiid after the big man elbowed Brunson in the first round of the playoffs last season.

"Joel Embiid, he’s mean," Falco said in the latest episode of  the "Roommates Show." "He like elbowed you in a game last year and I was going to go after him. I mean that’s how bad it was. And then I think I’ve seen you guys play since then and you guys are all like cool with each other. I’m like, ‘You don’t hold a grudge?’"

Jalen Brunson drives

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in action against the 76ers during the NBA playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, May 2, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

Brunson said he’s known Embiid since they came into the league and made clear that it wasn’t cool of him to throw the elbow, but whatever ill will there was between them at the time of the heated moment was gone.

The Knicks got the last laugh anyway, as they defeated the 76ers in the first round and eventually lost to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson celebrates

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson after scoring against the Sixers during the NBA playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, April 28, 2024. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

Falco is long removed from her "Sopranos" days. She’s set for a "Nurse Jackie" sequel on Amazon Prime Video.

