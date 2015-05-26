Second-half surge leads Chelsea past Leicester

Leicester, England (SportsNetwork.com) - Chelsea closed in on the Premier League title on Wednesday by scoring three times in the second half for a 3-1 comeback victory at Leicester City.

The home side entered the contest on a four-match winning streak and took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Marc Albrighton.

However, Chelsea responded in a big way after the break and Didier Drogba equalized in the 48th minute.

John Terry put the Blues ahead in the 79th, and Ramires killed off the match with a goal of his own four minutes later, meaning that Chelsea can now clinch the title with a win at home over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Leicester was forced to make two substitutions in the first 23 minutes as both Andy King and Robert Huth left injured, which played a role in the second half as the home side showed signs of tiring.

Chelsea didn't manage much in attack in the first half and Leicester nearly went in front when a volley from Paul Konchesky forced goalkeeper Petr Cech to tip the ball off the post.

The Foxes snatched the lead just a few minutes later, however, when Jamie Vardy pulled the ball back for a first-time finish from Albrighton, who took advantage of a slip from Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

After a poor opening 45 minutes Chelsea out strong after the break and Drogba scored with a first-time finish after being set up by Branislav Ivanovic.

The visitors finally took the lead in the 79th when Gary Cahill's flicked header was kept out by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, allowing Terry to score on the rebound.

Ramires then made the result safe with a splendid first-time finish from the top of the box that was set up by Cesc Fabregas.