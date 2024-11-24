Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves

Rico Carty, former Braves star and 1970 NL batting champ, dead at 85

Carty was an All-Star in 1970

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Rico Carty, a former Atlanta Braves star outfielder who played 15 years in Major League Baseball, has died, the players’ association and the team said on Sunday. He was 85.

A family friend told the Dominican Republic’s Listin Diario that he died on Saturday night in an Atlanta hospital.

Rico Carty portrait

Milwaukee Braves outfielder Rico Carty "was one of the first groundbreaking Latino stars in the major leagues," the players’ association said in statement. (Malcolm Emmons-USA Today Sports)

"Carty was one of the first groundbreaking Latino stars in the major leagues, and he established himself as a hero to millions in his native Dominican Republic, his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris, and the city of Atlanta, where he was a beloved fan favorite," the players’ association said in statement.

The Braves added that Carty left an indelible mark on the organization.

"While his on-field accomplishments will never be forgotten, his unforgettable smile and generous nature will be sorely missed," the team said in a statement.

Rico Carty and his teammates

Atlanta Braves' Rico Carty, right, Hank Aaron, left, and Lew Burdette look up into the stands on May 22, 1972, before an exhibition game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. (AP Photo, File)

Carty got his start with the Milwaukee Braves in 1963 and played full time by the 1964 season. He finished in second place in National Rookie of the Year voting. He played with the Braves until 1972.

In 1970, he made the All-Star team for the first and only time. He won the batting title with a .366 average and led the majors with a .454 on-base percentage.

He then played for a smattering of other teams, including the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays.

Rico Carty with the Milwaukee Braves

Braves outfielder Rico Carty hit 204 home runs and drove in 890 runs in 1,651 major league games. (Malcolm Emmons-USA Today Sports)

He hit 204 home runs and drove in 890 runs in 1,651 major league games. He batted .299 for his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.